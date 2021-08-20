Will HBO Max pirate comedy be something to treasure?

Please be good, please be good. HBO Max is putting together a comedy about pirates in the early 1700s created by David Jenkins, the creator of “People of Earth.” It’s called “Our Flag Means Death,” and it features Taika Waititi (of “What We Do in the Shadows,” “Jojo Rabbit,” and “Flight of the Conchords”) as both a costar and a director. He’ll play Blackbeard.

Rhys Darby costars as Stede Bonnet, a real Barbadian pirate known as “The Gentleman Pirate” because he had some wealth before he turned to the bad side. Rory Kinnear (“Black Mirror,” “Years and Years”) and Kristian Nairn (HODOR!) are in the main cast, and Leslie Jones, Nat Faxon, and Fred Armisen will recur.