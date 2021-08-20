fb-pixel Skip to main content

After a sluggish spring, Massachusetts job growth is heating up

The 43,000 new hires in July were the most since last August.

By Larry Edelman Globe Columnist,Updated August 20, 2021, 1 hour ago
Restaurants and other leisure and hospitality businesses led way for Massachusetts job growth in July.'David Walter Banks/NYT

Massachusetts employers picked up the pace of hiring last month, adding 43,400 jobs, the most since August 2020.

The leisure and hospitality sector and government sector accounted for nearly three-quarters of the new jobs, according to state figures released Friday. The unemployment rate, derived from a separate survey than payrolls, was unchanged at 4.9 percent.

The local job market has been slower to heal than the country as a whole, reflecting a more cautious approach to reopening the recovery than taken by many other states.

Employment in the state reached 3.52 million in July, 6 percent below the pre-pandemic level in February 2020. Nationally, payrolls are down 3.7 percent since the start of the coronavirus crisis.

Here is a comparison of Massachusetts and national labor statistics.

July June Change
Mass.
Labor force 3,701,600 3,696,700 4,900
Employed 3,521,200 3,516,200 5,000
Unemployed 180,451 180,511 -60
Unemployment rate 4.9 percent 4.9 percent 0
New jobs created 43,400 11,200 32,200
     
US      
Labor force 161.3 million 161.1 million 261,000
Employed 152.6 million 151.6 million 1.043 million
Unemployed 8.702 million 9.484 million -782,000
Unemployment rate 5.4% 5.9% -0.5
New jobs created 943,000 938,000 5,000
Sources: Mass. Department of Unemployment Assistance, US Department of Labor

Larry Edelman can be reached at larry.edelman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeNewsEd.

