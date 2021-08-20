After a sluggish spring, Massachusetts job growth is heating up

Massachusetts employers picked up the pace of hiring last month, adding 43,400 jobs, the most since August 2020.

The leisure and hospitality sector and government sector accounted for nearly three-quarters of the new jobs, according to state figures released Friday. The unemployment rate, derived from a separate survey than payrolls, was unchanged at 4.9 percent.

The local job market has been slower to heal than the country as a whole, reflecting a more cautious approach to reopening the recovery than taken by many other states.