After a sluggish spring, Massachusetts job growth is heating up

Massachusetts employers picked up the pace of hiring last month, adding 43,400 jobs, the most since August 2020.
The leisure and hospitality sector and government sector accounted for nearly three-quarters of the new jobs, according to state figures released Friday. The unemployment rate, derived from a separate survey than payrolls, was unchanged at 4.9 percent.
The local job market has been slower to heal than the country as a whole, reflecting a more cautious approach to reopening the recovery than taken by many other states.
Employment in the state reached 3.52 million in July, 6 percent below the pre-pandemic level in February 2020. Nationally, payrolls are down 3.7 percent since the start of the coronavirus crisis.
Here is a comparison of Massachusetts and national labor statistics.
|July
|June
|Change
|Mass.
|Labor force
|3,701,600
|3,696,700
|4,900
|Employed
|3,521,200
|3,516,200
|5,000
|Unemployed
|180,451
|180,511
|-60
|Unemployment rate
|4.9 percent
|4.9 percent
|0
|New jobs created
|43,400
|11,200
|32,200
|US
|Labor force
|161.3 million
|161.1 million
|261,000
|Employed
|152.6 million
|151.6 million
|1.043 million
|Unemployed
|8.702 million
|9.484 million
|-782,000
|Unemployment rate
|5.4%
|5.9%
|-0.5
|New jobs created
|943,000
|938,000
|5,000
Larry Edelman can be reached at larry.edelman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeNewsEd.