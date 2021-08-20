Where to pretend life is normal for a while

Yeah. It’s exhausting. That’s why this week’s column focuses on escapism — far from mask wars, vaccine confusion, and pandemic fatigue. Here’s where you can pretend life is calm, happy, and within your control, at least for a little while.

Are you tired of worrying? Of deciding if the cute masks with the cheeseburgers and tacos also boast industrial-strength filtration abilities? Of prowling websites that used to specialize in vacuum cleaners trying to snag off-market N95s because your brother-in-law’s cousin is a pediatrician and said to get those exact ones before they’re gone? Of guessing whether your kids’ teachers are vaccinated or not by a secret wink? Of wondering whether sending them back to school will bring a return to normalcy or a visit to the ER? And did your carefree summer turn into something altogether, well, different?

Hike: The Trustees of Reservations recently launched Outdoor Adventures, programming specifically tailored to their lesser-known properties. Check out thetrustees.org/program/outdoor-adventures to register for guided hikes at their quieter areas, with many geared toward families in subdued spots like Copicut Woods in Fall River, Cormier Woods in Uxbridge, and East Over Reservation in Rochester. Stray from the maddening crowds and become a hiking hermit; each outing has a capacity limit.

Stay: If your vacation plans were somehow quashed — or if you need a place to safely stash visiting family — try a staycation at the Kimpton Marlowe Hotel in Cambridge (25 Edwin H Land Blvd.). Its Game Night package ($239) comes with a four-person room, the Cambridge edition of Monopoly (have fun finding local landmarks), free parking, kayaks and paddleboards for a cruise along the Charles River, bikes, scooters, and live music on weekend evenings. Learn more at www.hotelmarlowe.com.

Try the Game Night package at Kimpton Marlowe Hotel. Handout (Custom credit)

Learn: Time Out Market Boston (401 Park Drive) hosts the Down Under School of Yoga for a free kids’ class on Sunday, Aug. 29, at 10:45 a.m. Mats (and welcome gifts) are provided upon arrival. It’s geared toward kids ages 5 to 10, who definitely deserve to relax right now. Feel free to stretch out alongside them. Or pretend you’re in Hawaii and sign up for a flower crown- and lei-making class ($45) with the Spread Aloha Project on Wednesday, Aug. 25, at 7 p.m. Tropical cocktails are provided, and it’s definitely less dramatic than “White Lotus.” Get the full lineup at www.timeoutmarket.com.

See: Stroll Franklin Park Zoo after dark at its “Boston Lights: A Lantern Experience” exhibit, where the scariest thing you’ll encounter is an 87-foot-long illuminated T-Rex tunnel. The zoo is lit up with more than 60 lantern displays and feels far more soothing than the fluorescent light emanating from your laptop. The shows start at 6 p.m. nightly; tickets are $21.95 for non-zoo members, kids under 2 are free, and other discounts are available. Reserve at www.zoonewengland.org.

Play: The new Charles River Speedway (525 Western Ave., Brighton) throws their first annual Labor Day Block Party on Saturday, Sept. 4, from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. It’s such a fun spot: a mix of breweries, shops, and green space amid what used to be nothing but concrete and pavement. Have beers at Notch Brewing, browse the shops housed in former horse stalls (a few places will debut at the event), take a soothing candle-making tutorial with the House of Art and Craft, slurp ice cream from Tipping Cow, and sample sake from Alyssa Mikiko DiPasquale, whose Koji Club sake bar opens this fall. Also happening: live music, outdoor yoga classes, face-painting, lawn games, and balloon art. Visit them at www.charlesriverspeedway.com.

And now for a bit of news: Parenting relaunches in September, with content geared specifically to kids under 12. We have so much to think about: COVID, masks, vaccines (when are they arriving again?) — layered on top of the usual stuff, like school and homework. We’re here for all of it, with unvarnished insights, humor, and help. Sign up for our newsletter at mailchi.mp/bostonglobe/parenting.

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.