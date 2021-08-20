Blind date: ‘He mentioned coming across boring women in the dating pool’

Go on a virtual blind date. We’ll pick up the tab. Fill out an application . Follow us on Twitter or Instagram @dinnerwithcupid .

WHAT MAKES HER A CATCH? She’s game for an adventure

HER PERFECT MATE: He’d own a construction company

ANDREW T.: 34 / construction project supervisor

WHEN HE IS HAPPIEST: Traveling

WHAT MAKES HIM A CATCH? He’s spontaneous, sexy, and always supportive

7 P.M. ZOOM VIDEO DATE, WATERTOWN AND NEW GLOUCESTER, MAINE

BREAKING GROUND

Augusta I did a face mask, enjoyed a glass of wine, and played some 2000s hip-hop. I was hella nervous.

Advertisement

Andrew I was nervous about my Zoom background so I tried out a few different places. I also had a beer to calm my nerves.

Augusta I’m visiting family in Maine, so my dad helped me put lights up outside so that I wasn’t in the dark and an extension cord so I wouldn’t lose power. I made sure to be there promptly. I’m normally late to everything and didn’t want to mess this up.

Andrew I was a few minutes early and she was a few minutes late.

Augusta He has a nice smile, and I liked his beard.

Andrew She has bright dyed red hair and friendly eyes.

FULL OF CHARACTER

Augusta He mentioned coming across boring women in the dating pool. I just smiled because boring is NOT a word to ever describe me.

Andrew She’s an interior designer and just got a pretty exciting gig. We talked about work, our families, and shared bad dating stories. I felt comfortable pretty quickly — she was easy to talk to.

Augusta He mentioned he purchased a house and we chatted about the projects he has planned. Completely up my alley. He gave me a tour of his beautiful home. As an interior designer, I LOVED that. The house had a lot of character. I might have called him out on his window treatments (they were in knots! but gave more light for his plants).

Advertisement

Andrew We both work in residential construction, although she’s had a lot more experience in commercial work. We both like to laugh and joke around.

Augusta He’s a funny guy. It was nice to talk to somebody who understands what we do, deal with, and how busy it can be.

Andrew I got Thai takeout from my usual place — Pho O-Sha in Watertown. Tasty as always.

Augusta I went to my favorite earthy-crunchy convenience store called the New Gloucester Village Store. I got a chicken salad wrap with BBQ chips.

Andrew I’m becoming clearer in knowing what I want in a partner and I didn’t feel any of that.

GRACEFUL EXIT

Augusta I believe he yawned and wanted to go to bed. I was happy he said something. I was outside and the bugs were starting to get me.

Andrew After about an hour, I felt like I was done but it seemed pretty rude to end it. It seemed like our tastes and cultural reference points were too off for me. That said, she’s a fun person to chat with, so I stuck with it for a while longer.

Augusta He asked if we should meet in person and I said yes. He asked for my Instagram name and I told him to keep it old school and ask for my number.

Advertisement

Andrew We exchanged texts afterward but not much. I wasn’t sure how to gracefully exit.

Augusta It would be nice to meet in person. If not, it’s OK, I’m OK with being friends.

Andrew I don’t think so. There wasn’t enough chemistry or excitement on my end.

POST-MORTEM

Augusta / B+

Andrew / B



