Five things to do, Aug. 23-29

Summertime is synonymous with sunflowers, and here’s your chance to immerse yourself in the feeling. Sunflower Farm Fest runs over two weekends at The Farm At SummitWynds in Holden. Frolic in sunflower fields, pick flowers, enjoy lavender-flavored refreshments and live music, and take Gram-worthy photos. Tickets: $17 for general admission, free for kids 2 and under and adults over 80. Times vary. sunflowertickets.com

2. Saturday

Jive at Jazz Fest

Pay homage to one of the great American art forms at Boston Jazz Fest at Seaport’s South Boston Maritime Park. Don’t miss We Jazz Up, Pat Braxton, and Hyde Park native Brittany Butler performing live at this 11th annual installment. Face painting for fun, barbecue and seafood stands for food. Free. 12 p.m. bostonjazzfest.org

Advertisement

3. Saturday

Enter Stage Left

Catch some original one-act comedies and dramas at outdoor festival A Play, A Pint & A Pie in Hopkinton. Admission includes two pies (one savory and one sweet), a pint for those over 21, and a chance to vote for your favorite performance. Tickets are $25 for general admission, $23.75 for members, and $20 for students and seniors. 6:30 p.m. hopartscenter.org

4. Saturday and Sunday

Comic Book Central

Flock to Starlight Square in Cambridge for Mini-MICE, a festival highlighting area comic book artists. A COVID-safe version of the annual Massachusetts Independent Comics Expo, the open-air market will feature over 60 comic creators. Meet them at this family-friendly event and learn how comic books are made. Free. Noon-4:30 p.m. micexpo.org

5. Sunday

Viva La Fiesta!

Celebrate Greater Boston’s Latin American community at the 14th annual Everett Multicultural Festival, hosted by Latinos Unidos en Massachusetts. Enjoy a parade showcasing Latin American countries, traditional foods, and performances from folkloric groups, music ensembles, and clowns. Free. 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. facebook.com/latinos.unidosenmassachusetts

Advertisement

Share your event news. Send information on Boston-area happenings at least three weeks in advance to week@globe.com.







