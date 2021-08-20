Her husband and a friend have seemed a bit smitten with each other

Q. During COVID, my husband and I were in a pod with another couple (family friends). We spent a ton of time together until I started noticing that my hubby and my so-called friend were getting a little too close — confiding in each other and looking generally too smitten when we hung out. I’ve voiced my concerns several times in the last six months only to get pushback from my husband.

Recently, during a group get-together, my friend sat on my husband’s lap and posted the photo on social media. I was livid, and ultimately she removed the picture. My question is: Should I cut my friend out of my life completely or try to maintain some sense of normalcy (minimal get-togethers)?

– Friend or Frenemy

A. It sounds like you need to have a bigger conversation with your husband. That’s the primary relationship here.

It’s nice to support a spouse’s evolving friendships, but this one has felt different to you all along. That word “smitten” — you know it when you see it. It’s inevitable that people have crushes on others, even if they’re madly in love with their longtime partners. But this is where boundaries become important. This is when there should be a talk about how to have fun without anyone feeling miserable.

Tell your husband you’re not seeking excuses, denials, or reasoning; you just want to be heard as you process the last year. Then tell him you’re ready to listen to his take on the experience. Maybe he’ll tell you more about the friendship. Maybe he can tell you how he feels about you.

After that, consider what’s best for you and the friend. A talk could help, but it sort of depends on how close you are and what happens between you and your husband.

I’ll remind you that at the moment, there is no “sense of normalcy.” You spent a ton of time with these people during COVID. Now we’re dealing with Delta and figuring out how to keep each other — and our community — safe. You don’t have to go back to the old routine. It’s ever-changing for all of us.

– Meredith

READERS RESPOND

I guess the real question here is why are you putting all of this on this friend? Why aren’t/weren’t you livid with your own husband? You seem to be trying to avoid having any of this spill on him. JIM-IN-LITTLETON

I’m not sure she’s your friend. Doing that and then posting it on social media is next-level nervy. Don’t know what “pushback” your husband is giving you but maybe it’s couples counseling time. HOLLYIVY

The problem is his dismissal of your feelings. He’s avoiding communicating with you about your feelings and you’re accepting it. EACB

I’m thinking the friend spent too much time at home with her own husband and wanted attention from someone else during the pandemic. Not excusing this since I would be mad too — at the friend for doing it and at your husband for not setting boundaries. SURFERROSA

Your problem is with the owner of the lap, not the sitter on it. WIZEN

