How to ask guests about their vaccine status

We are having a celebration of life for my father who passed away last winter. Some very elderly people will be there. We prefer that people who are not vaccinated do not attend and would like to include the appropriate language. “For the safety of all our guests, we request that everyone attending be vaccinated” or “we recommend . . .” or “we respectfully request . . . “? What would be the correct phrase to use? Or is there another phrase?

M.S. / Boston

“For the safety of all, attendees will need to confirm vaccination status.” Then tell them how, depending on your level of trust. If vaccination cards will be checked at the door, say so.

Being obfuscatory — saying “recommend” or “request” when you mean “require” — is not polite. Hosts have, first and foremost, the responsibility to communicate clearly with their guests. This applies to every aspect of hosting, not just the new responsibility of virus control. People stressed out plenty in the before times over vague directives like “creative attire encouraged.” If it’s a costume party just say so! Nobody wants to show up in Wonder Woman cosplay when everyone else is in Hawaiian shirts.

And even more so, nobody wants to show up to a party without knowing what kind of prevention and safety measures will be in place. Your guests deserve to know how they will be protected, so that they can make informed choices.

My brother lives 600 miles away. We are not close but have worked as a team in various family crises. For many years he will call to let us know we are not invited to something, most recently his daughter’s baby shower. It is awkward and he says things like, “It is a small event,” or, “We thought it was a burden to invite you.” The honest answer is I would have loved to go to the shower. I’ll send a present and a card anyway. But I end up stumbling through some version of, “It is OK, please do not worry.” Thoughts?

A.W. / Boston

I’ll bet it’s awkward! E-mail or text him, whichever is more natural. You want a written medium so he can think about it and not feel pressured in the moment. Point out the pattern and let him know that, first, you don’t need a heads-up on parties you’re not invited to, but second, that you actually would enjoy being included in more of his family events.

Keep a friendly tone and try to relieve whatever pressure is driving his behavior. Have you seen him be similarly clueless with other people, or do you get the sense that it’s more of an idiosyncratic family dynamic? Maybe he’s worried about you seeing pictures on social media of events you weren’t invited to? It sounds like you both hate this awkward dance, so he’ll probably be relieved for you to bring it up.

P.S. However tempted you may be, you may not crash the shower in a gown of raven’s feathers and cackle, “I too have a gift for the child!”

Miss Conduct is Robin Abrahams, a writer with a PhD in psychology.