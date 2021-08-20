Letters to the editor of the Globe Magazine

All three of these [Cooking] recipes are superb (“Aw, Shucks,” July 18). Made them exactly as written and will make only small revisions for family’s tastes next time. New favorite chef. Best shrimp I’ve EVER had with this Instant Pot steam method.

posted on bostonglobe.com

On Distance and Dating

C’mon guys — it seemed like you had great energy and a strong connection (Dinner With Cupid, July 18). Don’t let a little distance get in the way. I met my wife in London when I lived in Boston and she lived in France — now that’s a long trek. But we both felt we had met someone special so we made the effort, and 35 years later she is the greatest thing that ever happened to me. Give love a chance — you never know where it might lead!

Advertisement

Cmtsu

posted on bostonglobe.com

[Cupid couple] Julia and Jill went up the hill to fetch a date in person...but soon realized that it was instead multiple (Worcester) hills and, sadly, decided it was a hill too far. The end.

Sneakers-O-Toole

posted on bostonglobe.com

Maine’s Future in Flux

Industrial aquaculture or bust? There’s a third, better option for Maine (“Lobsters are Vanishing. Can a Maine Way of Life Endure?” July 25). This story erroneously suggests that the state must either transfer public wealth — the ocean commons — to the aquaculture industry, or let its economy crumble. When environmental and social health are pitted against economic growth, with money as the only metric, profiteers win. In reality, environmental and cultural vitality should be part of a healthy economy. As a fisherman, I know we can invest in local fishing businesses that can preserve our waters, bolster our economy, and feed our culture. Maine must prioritize purchasing locally-sourced seafood, eliminate transferable aquaculture leases that effectively privatize public wealth, and put decision-making power in the hands of the communities whose cultures and economies will be most impacted.

Advertisement

Paul Molyneaux

Whiting, Maine

I was chairman of a committee in Boothbay Harbor, Maine, which fought against the creation of a large fish farm in Linekin Bay. The state officials written about in this article are the very same ones we dealt with 10 years ago. We were very disappointed in discovering that they were not willing to do the research necessary to make an informed decision about the fish farm (in our case halibut). So, we had to do it ourselves. We employed a scientist from the University of Maine in Orono who was a specialist in water quality. We succeeded in stopping it, but it was not easy.

Alan Fisher

Boothbay Harbor, Maine, and Bedford

“Ocean development” has to be addressed by coastal states in a proactive, not reactive, fashion. As [a former] chair of the New England Fishery Management Council, I saw firsthand how many competing uses for our near-shore and offshore oceans are either here or coming soon. In no place where near-shore net pen aquaculture has been allowed have other native finfish resources remained un-impacted. When aquaculture pens have been placed in estuaries through which wild salmon stocks travel, those stocks have declined. Near-shore aquaculture should be restricted to seaweed and shellfish; near-shore finfish culture in net pens should be banned. Many of us felt that farming Atlantic salmon would take pressure off the remaining wild stocks. How wrong we were. Let’s not make the same mistake twice.

Advertisement

C. M. “Rip” Cunningham Jr.

Freeport, Maine, and Dover

Half the seafood consumed in the world is farmed. Roughly 90 percent of the seafood consumed in the United States is imported. The once-vast wild fishing fleets of the Northeast are severely diminished. Efforts to increase aquaculture in Maine and elsewhere should be embraced. The United States is far behind several countries in this expanding industry, though it is growing in New England with farms for mussels, clams, oysters, and now seaweed in Maine. Norway and Scotland are two of the largest producers of farmed salmon, and their waters remain clean and safe. Isn’t it ironic that there is pushback against farmed seafood, yet no one compares the environmental impacts of farming beef, pork, or chicken? Cheers to Maine for supporting the growth of aquaculture.

Paul Cantrell

Danvers

Unwelcome Company

I am struck by how the letter writer frames the question (Love Letters, July 25). Is the issue really whether he should attend a party in his own home? I’m glad the writer has been “happily married” for 25 years, but if he feels the need to solicit advice because his wife has made up her mind to include unvaccinated Fred and refuses even to discuss the issue, he might ask himself whether he and his wife would benefit from couples therapy. If your wife won’t talk with you about something that matters to you, the two of you might have a communication problem. Couples don’t always agree about things, little or big. But they do listen to one another.

Advertisement

Metaphysician

posted on bostonglobe.com

Fred is the problem, not the letter writer or his wife or their relationship. Make Fred stay outdoors, with a mask on, socially distanced. If he doesn’t like it, he cannot attend.

PL

posted on bostonglobe.com

Social pressure can motivate people to do things to fit in — like get vaxxed. Can’t go to a party? That’s the price you pay for being unvaxxed.

marieceleste

posted on bostonglobe.com

Society has lost its marbles. Everyone thinks their way is better than the person next to them, and that they have the right to question people, even strangers, who disagree. My decision to get the shot is my private decision and none of anyone’s business.

doggy30

posted on bostonglobe.com

Vaccination is not a private issue. A private issue is something that does not affect other people. Vaccination is a public health issue.

ClutchingPearls

posted on bostonglobe.com

Shot in the Arm?

[Like Perspective author Andy Levinsky,] I also dislike the incentives (“What If Vaccine Incentives Aren’t the Prize After All?” July 25). I think they are counterproductive in the short run and deadly in the long run. Now we will add the selfish/greedy to the list along with misinformed, willfully ignorant, and anxious groups of people who avoid being vaccinated for the good of themselves, their family and friends, and all of society. We need to focus on teaching people to be good members of society. Bribing them teaches them the opposite.

Advertisement

AncientGeek

posted on bostonglobe.com

When our children were young, my husband couldn’t abide the fact that his child would be sick so he would give them a toy or stuffed animal as a “get well bribe.” Fast-forward to this past April and one daughter came down with COVID-19 (she’s OK now). Her “get well bribe” was a new mattress. Bigger child, bigger bribe!

Marilyn Weener

Bridgewater

Editor’s Note:

Due to a production error, we used the incorrect photograph with the recipe for Zucchini Salad With Lemon, Herbs, and Ricotta in the August 15 Cooking column. This is the correct image below.

Zucchini Salad With Lemon, Herbs, and Ricotta. Connie Miller of CB Creatives

CONTACT US Write to magazine@globe.com or The Boston Globe Magazine/Comments, 1 Exchange Place, Suite 201, Boston, MA 02109-2132. Comments are subject to editing.