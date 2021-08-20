For sale: Homes by the brook, in Quincy and Arlington

LOT SIZE 0.1 acres

BEDROOMS 2 BATHS 2

LAST SOLD FOR $375,000 in 2014

PROS Updated and deleaded, this 1940 Cape sits across from Furnace Brook, a block from Bernazzani Elementary School. Left of the entryway is a living room with fireplace, hardwood floors, and arched doorways. At right, a dining room with built-in hutch and dramatic light fixture is open to the remodeled kitchen, which includes stone counters, stainless appliances, double farmhouse sink, and original ironing board cabinet. A glass pocket door leads to a four-season sunroom with access to the backyard and a new bath. Upstairs, a second bath sits between two bedrooms, one with double closets, the other with built-ins. Laundry and a new boiler are in the basement. CONS Flood insurance required.

8 Brae Road, Quincy.

David “Casey” Howe, eXp Realty, 858-449-4776, david.howe@exprealty.com

$689,000

27 BOULEVARD ROAD #27 / ARLINGTON

Kitchen at 27 Boulevard Road #27, Arlington.

SQUARE FEET 1,243

CONDO FEE $355 a month

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 1

LAST SOLD FOR $285,000 in 2011

PROS This top-floor unit in a 1928 two-family sits across from the Alewife Brook Greenway — which hosts herons, swans, and other wildlife, as well as a bike trail connecting to the Red Line and Mystic Lakes. Enter into the living room, and a bedroom at left leads to an enclosed porch. Across the hall from the dining room, two more bedrooms flank a newer bath with clawfoot tub. The updated kitchen features soapstone counters, stainless appliances, white Shaker cabinets, and wood shelves. Past a laundry-equipped mudroom, the back porch overlooks a shared yard with garden beds and fruit trees. Unit includes basement storage, rooftop solar panels, and a parking spot with EV charger. CONS Flood insurance required (included in condo fee).

27 Boulevard Road #27, Arlington.

Mike Pallotta, Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty, 617-968-1431, yourhomeforsale.com

Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.