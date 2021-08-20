fb-pixel Skip to main content
On the Block

For sale: Homes by the brook, in Quincy and Arlington

The Furnace and Alewife Brooks add natural water features and wildlife habitat to these nearby homes.

By Jon Gorey Globe Correspondent,Updated August 20, 2021, 23 minutes ago
Living room at 8 Brae Road, Quincy.
Living room at 8 Brae Road, Quincy.

$549,000

8 BRAE ROAD / QUINCY

SQUARE FEET 1,127

LOT SIZE 0.1 acres

BEDROOMS 2 BATHS 2

LAST SOLD FOR $375,000 in 2014

PROS Updated and deleaded, this 1940 Cape sits across from Furnace Brook, a block from Bernazzani Elementary School. Left of the entryway is a living room with fireplace, hardwood floors, and arched doorways. At right, a dining room with built-in hutch and dramatic light fixture is open to the remodeled kitchen, which includes stone counters, stainless appliances, double farmhouse sink, and original ironing board cabinet. A glass pocket door leads to a four-season sunroom with access to the backyard and a new bath. Upstairs, a second bath sits between two bedrooms, one with double closets, the other with built-ins. Laundry and a new boiler are in the basement. CONS Flood insurance required.

8 Brae Road, Quincy.
8 Brae Road, Quincy.

David “Casey” Howe, eXp Realty, 858-449-4776, david.howe@exprealty.com

$689,000

27 BOULEVARD ROAD #27 / ARLINGTON

Kitchen at 27 Boulevard Road #27, Arlington.
Kitchen at 27 Boulevard Road #27, Arlington.

SQUARE FEET 1,243

CONDO FEE $355 a month

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 1

LAST SOLD FOR $285,000 in 2011

PROS This top-floor unit in a 1928 two-family sits across from the Alewife Brook Greenway — which hosts herons, swans, and other wildlife, as well as a bike trail connecting to the Red Line and Mystic Lakes. Enter into the living room, and a bedroom at left leads to an enclosed porch. Across the hall from the dining room, two more bedrooms flank a newer bath with clawfoot tub. The updated kitchen features soapstone counters, stainless appliances, white Shaker cabinets, and wood shelves. Past a laundry-equipped mudroom, the back porch overlooks a shared yard with garden beds and fruit trees. Unit includes basement storage, rooftop solar panels, and a parking spot with EV charger. CONS Flood insurance required (included in condo fee).

27 Boulevard Road #27, Arlington.
27 Boulevard Road #27, Arlington.

Mike Pallotta, Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty, 617-968-1431, yourhomeforsale.com

Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.

