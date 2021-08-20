17-year-old girl arrested for Chelsea teen’s murder, police say

A 17-year-old girl was arrested on a murder charge for fatally stabbing another female teen in Chelsea, Police Chief Brian Kyes said.
The victim was identified as Cyndell Rodriguez, 19, of Chelsea, Kyes said on Twitter early Friday evening.
Her alleged assailant was not identified because she is a juvenile.
The stabbing occurred late Thursday night on Garfield Avenue, Kyes said. Rodriguez was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital, Kyes said Thursday night.
Police originally said that a female had been shot on that street. They released a description of a female suspect and urged the public to stay indoors.
No further information was immediately available.
