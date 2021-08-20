6 shark sightings reported off Nauset Beach in Orleans

One alert said three sharks were spotted between 75 and 100 yards off the southern edge of Nauset Drive.

The sharks in the sightings were all about 100 yards from shore, the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy said in three separate alerts on its Sharktivity app.

Six shark sightings were reported Friday morning off the southernmost tip of Nauset Beach in Orleans.

A second alert said a great white shark was seen about 100 yards off the beach. And a third alert said two “smaller sharks” were spotted “just North of the North inlet to Chatham harbor,” less than 100 yards from shore.

Advertisement

The Orleans harbormaster could not immediately be reached.

The great white shark spotted off the southernmost tip of Nauset Beach in Orleans Friday. Atlantic Great White Shark Conservancy

Sharktivity tracks the presence of sharks off the coast of Cape Cod. It sends alerts when a sighting at an area beach is reported to the conservancy or when a tagged shark is detected by one of the receivers the group has planted around the Cape. The app aims to “to reduce encounters and promote safety.”

There have been numerous sightings this summer on the Cape and islands.

Nantucket’s entire south shore was temporarily closed to swimming and fishing Wednesday after multiple sharks were spotted within 15 feet of the beach.

Andrew Brinker can be reached at andrew.brinker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @andrewnbrinker.