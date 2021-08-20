Baker to discuss preparations for Tropical Storm Henri as hurricane watches are issued for Mass. and R.I.

The National Weather Service has issued hurricane and storm surge watches for portions of southeastern Massachusetts, as well as Rhode Island, as the powerful weather system steams toward the region.

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker on Friday will discuss the state’s preparations for the arrival of Henri, the tropical storm that is expected to approach New England as a hurricane on Sunday.

The projected track of Henri, which is expected to approach New England as a hurricane

Nearly all the supercomputer models reviewed by the weather service now show Henri’s center hitting the the coast of southern New England. The tropical storm is expected to strengthen over the next two days and become a hurricane by Saturday, forecasters said.

Advertisement

”Henri is forecast to be near the northeast coast of the US on Sunday and Monday, and the risks of storm surge, wind, and rain impacts in portions of southern New England and eastern Long Island are increasing,” the National Hurricane Center said in a Web posting Thursday afternoon.

Baker will be accompanied by public safety and transportation officials at his State House press conference, which is now scheduled for noon.

Additional watches or warning may be issued later today, the weather service said.

The center said rainfall could reach between 1 to 3 inches with flash flooding possible. Forecasters are urging residents across southern New England to prepare for power outages.

The center said heavy rainfall “may lead to flash, urban, and small stream flooding over portions of southeastern New England Sunday into Monday.”

It also warned that swells from Henri will reach much of the eastern coast of the US and Canada by the end of the week, potentially causing life-threatening surf and rip currents.

“Henri is forecast to strengthen to a hurricane as it approaches southern New England later this weekend. Although the track remains uncertain, it has the potential to bring damaging winds, flooding rain, and storm surge flooding,” weather service forecasters wrote Friday.

Advertisement

“Confidence is increasing that we’ll see some degree of impacts for at least the outer Cape and Islands as well as the coastal waters of those areas. Confidence still remains low for locations across interior southern New England,” the forecasters said.

The forecasters noted that the arrival of the storm will coincide with astronomically high tides, which can boost storm surges higher.

“Right now, it is advisable to begin preparing for a possible landfalling storm” in Southern New England, the forecasters said. “Onset of tropical storm force winds is most likely first thing Sunday morning, so that is when preparations need to be complete. Having extra cash on hand, gas in vehicles, and non-perishable food are recommended if power is lost for a time.”

The weather service reminded residents that there remains “a great deal of uncertainty” with regards to Henri’s track, which will have a “huge impact” on which areas in the northeast will see the strongest wind, rain, and storm surge.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe. Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com. Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follower her on Twitter @brittbowker.