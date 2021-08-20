Massachusetts Education Commissioner Riley to ask state board for authority to mandate masks for all K-12 students and staff

Riley plans to ask the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education on Tuesday to grant him the authority to mandate masks for all public schools until October. At that point, middle and high schools that have at least 80 percent of students and staff vaccinated would be allowed to lift the mask mandate for vaccinated people; other schools would have to keep it in place, and unvaccinated students and staff would still be required to wear masks.

Massachusetts K-12 students and staff members may be required to wear masks indoors through at least Oct. 1 under a proposal from Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley released Friday.

“As students and staff prepare to return to school full-time, in-person, our priority is on a smooth reopening,” Riley said in a statement. “With cases rising, this mask mandate will provide one more measure to support the health and safety of our students and staff this fall.”

The purpose of the policy, according to a statement from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, is to encourage more students and staff members to get vaccinated and to “implement a uniform policy for all schools to begin the year.”

Students who cannot wear a mask due to medical conditions or behavioral needs would be exempt from the mandate, and students under 5 would not be required to wear a mask.

The mandate is a stark turnaround for the Baker administration, which had strongly recommended masks for unvaccinated students and staff members, but had said vaccinated students could remain unmasked. Masks already were required for all students and staff, regardless of vaccination status, on school buses, due to a federal public health order, and in school health offices.

Despite pressure from teachers unions, medical groups, and countless parents to mandate universal masking in schools, the Baker administration has steadfastly defended its localized approach in which school districts could make their own mask-wearing mandates or set other COVID-19 protocols. Baker said just this week that “local officials need authority and the ability to make decisions on stuff like this.”

However, Baker, who also was quoted in the Friday statement announcing the proposed mandate, said “this step will increase vaccinations among our students and school staff and ensure that we have a safe school reopening.”

“Vaccinations are the best way to keep everyone in the Commonwealth safe, and we will continue to work with school districts to offer vaccination clinics at schools across the Commonwealth,” Baker added.

Universal masking in Massachusetts schools would put the state in line with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics, who both recommended masks for everyone in school buildings, regardless of vaccination status.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated soon.

