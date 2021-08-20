Family of teen arrested in BB gun incident says they want justice, not defunding the police

His cousin’s boy was one of three teenagers who were arrested in July for aiming BB rifles at people and shooting at them and at businesses for nearly six hours, terrorizing people in and around Providence. The teenagers led police on a high speed chase before crashing into a fire hydrant on King Street.

PROVIDENCE — For nearly an hour on Friday evening, Gerard Catala stood under the American flag at the Providence Safety Complex Friday night, listening to politicians and activists at a protest talk about the recently released body cam footage of Providence police officers arresting his cousin’s teenage son.

On Wednesday, Providence Police released 41 videos taken from the body-worn cameras at the scene that night. The footage clearly shows Officer Mitchel Voyer holding Catala’s teenage cousin’s head while Officer Domingo Diaz punches the teen repeatedly in the face, until Sgt. Andres Perez pulled Diaz away.

As police pull the moaning and crying boy into a sitting position, thefootage shows Diaz leaning down and appearing to look the boy in the eyes. Then Diaz spits at the ground in front of him. The boy was brought to Hasbro Children’s Hospital.

At the protest held by the Rhode Island Black Lives Matter PAC on Friday, Catala listened as one person after another called for the defund the police or overhaul of the Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights, or LEOBOR, which is the law that dictates how police departments around the state handle officer misconduct.

As the rally wrapped up, Catala grabbed the mic.

“We have to get people to positions of power who generally care about our community,” he told the small crowd gathered. “I’m not for defunding the police. To me, that doesn’t really make too much sense. I actually think we need to grow our police force. But we need to have a police officer class that’s comprised of members from our community. I think that will be a big help.”

Catala said he grew up in Providence and is friends with Providence police officers. He said they “do remarkable community policing,” and that there needs to be more reflection of the community within the force.

But in the 41 videos of the officers arresting his cousin’s son, he said there were parts that were difficult for him to watch.

In this screen capture from video released by the Providence police, Officer Domingo Diaz appears to look at the teenage suspect before spitting on the ground near the teen. Officers arrested three teenagers who spent nearly six hour driving in and around Providence, Rhode Island, aiming and shooting BB rifles at people and buildings. Video from Providence Police

“Do I think that [Voyer and Diaz] should be back on the force? No. I don’t feel safe with them patrolling the streets or in an office doing paperwork,” Catala told the Globe in an interview after the protest. “We all watched the video. What I saw was anger and hate when they were beating my cousin, who is a child. That spoke volumes. There was no reason for them to beat him with such force, such anger.”

He added, “How can kids grow up and go to the police for help? It comes down to trust.”

Catala said he knew Perez, who pulled Diaz off of the boy, and called him to thank him after seeing the video of the arrestThe boys, who have not been identified, were charged with multiple felonies. Voyer and Diaz are suspended with pay while under investigation by the attorney general’s office for possible excessive force during the arrests.

Catala noted that, in the videos, the white and Latino teenagers were arrested and put into cruisers, his cousin, who is Black, was beaten by multiple officers. Catala said the police should have done more to deescalate the situation.

“He was tackled to the ground. He was already down. And they continued to beat him. Spit at him,” said Catala. “This hurts. It saddens me. You really see why there’s a general fear of police in our community. We want justice.”

Catala said the teen’s mother was present at the protest that night, but was not ready to speak with the press after viewing the footage.

When asked how the teen is doing now, more than a month after the arrest, Catala said, “It’s been hard. But as a family, we’re trying to uplift and guide him.”

“There’s still a pending investigation. He’s going to have to go through the system. And he should. Because if he was out there doing something wrong,” Catala said. “Then he has to face the consequences. I wouldn’t want any of my family members to be anything but responsible.”

“But regardless of what he did, it didn’t warrant an officer beating a 15-year-old kid,” said Catala. “He’s going to have to hold that for the rest of his life. There’s no forgetting that.”

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz.