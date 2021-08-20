Rhode Island braces for impact of hurricane or tropical storm Henri

The combination of dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause flooding in normally dry areas near the coast, the NHC warns. The water could reach 3 to 5 feet near Watch Hill to Sagamore Beach, Massachusetts, including Narragansett Bay, Buzzards Bay, Vineyard Sound, Nantucket Sound, and Cape Cod Bay.

According to the National Hurricane Center , Tropical Storm Henri is expected to become a hurricane as early as this afternoon. It could remain a hurricane when it approaches the Rhode Island coast, bringing with it rainfall amounts of 2 to 5 inches into Monday. Some areas could see maximum totals near 8 inches.

PROVIDENCE — As Rhode Islanders begin preparations for the possibility of a hurricane in southern New England for the first time in 30 years, the US Army Corps of Engineers said hurricane barrier closures are likely to be needed.

“All US Army Corps of Engineers New England District reservoirs are at or near-normal levels this morning, so flood storage is not a concern at this time,” said Bryan Purtell of the public affairs office for the Corps New New England District. “While we could still see some impacts to start Saturday night, according to the National Weather Service, full force is expected Sunday possibly into Monday. Hurricane barrier closures are likely to be needed.”

That means the Fox Point Hurricane Protection Barrier in Providence, which has guarded the city since its completion in January 1966, could be sealed.

The hurricane barrier is located immediately south of the Narragansett Electric Company plant, a short distance north of Fox Point and a mile south of downtown Providence.

The protective lock was put in place because of the extensive damage the city suffered from the hurricane of 1938 and Hurricane Carol in 1954. Water levels up to 13 1/2 feet flooded the city’s downtown area close to the Providence River. Historical markers dotted throughout Providence mark the event, while a faded plaque on one building shows that the Sept. 23, 1815 “Great Gale” drove waters around the building close to 11 feet, 9 inches above the mean high water line.

The Fox Point barrier protects about 280 acres of downtown Providence, according to the Corps New England District. It includes commercial and industrial centers, transportation facilities, public utilities and homes. Damage from the 1938 hurricane cost the city close to $16.3 million, and damage from Carol was close to $25.1 million.

The Corps New England describes the barrier as a 700-foot-long concrete structure, 25-feet high. It contains three tainter gate openings that prevent flooding from the bay, but permits small vessels when open. Each gate is 40-feet-by-40-feet wide.

While the barrier is open and closed by the Army, wings on each side of the barrier are monitored by the city. Two 10 to 15-feet earthfill dikes flank the barrier.

