As Henri approaches, boaters are urged to get back to port, pull vessels from water

Boaters that can’t get their vessel from the water are encouraged to secure their boat with extra rope, remove any equipment that is inside, and ensure the vessel is as watertight as possible.

“The boating community almost always suffers large losses when a hurricane comes ashore,” the weather service wrote. “The boat owner in particular must stay up to date on the latest forecasts and positions of tropical storms and hurricanes and be ready to act long before the storm makes its final approach.”

The National Weather Service urged boat owners in Rhode Island and the south coast of Massachusetts Friday to pull their boats from the water as soon as possible, as Tropical Storm Henri gathers steam and barrels towards New England.

“All it takes is one boat incorrectly tied up to damage many in a marina or harbor,” the weather service wrote.

Offshore boaters that do not come to port immediately may be met with dangerously large waves well before Henri encroaches on New England, the weather service said.

“Now is the time to head back to a safe port,” the weather service wrote. “High seas and large ocean swells will move into the offshore waters well in advance of the wind field associated with the hurricane. Do not be fooled. Swells of 10 to 20 feet will test even the most seasoned sailor.”

Hurricane and storm surge watches are in effect for portions of southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Henri is expected to strengthen and become a hurricane by Saturday and then sweep into the Southern New England coast around Newport, Rhode Island, on Sunday, forecasters said.

Marinas were scrambling Friday, with some pulling boats from the water and others telling patrons to double up all of their lines.

In Falmouth, the harbormaster has told all boaters that dock at the town-run pier that their vessels must be out of the water by the end of Saturday.

“You get this tremendous rise of water, and you don’t know exactly what it’s going to do to the boats and the piers,” said Assistant Harbormaster Bob Watson. “They could flood or be damaged. We’re just trying to get everyone out as soon as possible”

At Boston Harbor Shipyard and Marina in East Boston, boats are staying in the water, but workers were working to secure them by rope and remove loose items Friday.

"We're protected by a bit of hill, so we think securing all of the boats will be good enough," said manager Jason Boudrow.









