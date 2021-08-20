Here’s what we know (right now) about Tropical Storm Henri — and what we might expect

Here are answers to some answers to questions about what we know so far — and what we might expect as the storm approaches the region in the coming days.

Henri is expected to bring up to 8 inches of rain and winds as strong as 50 miles per hour to Massachusetts, prompting state officials to warn of power outages that could affect up to 300,000 residents. State officials have canceled some MBTA service and urged people to stay inside on Sunday.

Tropical Storm Henri is expected to hit New England this weekend, potentially strengthening into a hurricane before it arrives and bringing to Massachusetts damaging winds, rain, and storm surges along the coast.

Will Henri make landfall? And where?

As of 11 a.m. Friday, Henri was tracking up to Westerly, R.I., along the Rhode Island-Connecticut border, and over Worcester. That marked a shift west from its expected path earlier Friday morning, and there is a possibility it moves further west still. The center of the storm could land anywhere from the Hudson River to outer Cape Cod.

“The track is shifting, as it has been for most of the week,” said William Babcock, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Boston. “With this storm, we’re just going to have to wait it out and see whether it does any more of these westward moves or if it finally settles down.”

At 8 p.m. Sunday, Henri is projected to be at Massachusetts’ south coast, Babcock said, and by 8 a.m. on Monday, it’s projected to be near Worcester. In the 24 hours after that, it’s expected to curve northeast and head up the coast.

Will it become a hurricane?

As of late Friday morning, it appeared Henri would strengthen into a hurricane through about the time of landfall.

Henri could begin racing north at speeds up to 75 to 85 miles per hour as it moves over the Gulf Stream, which has warmer water that fuels the storm.

On Saturday night, Henri is expected to move away from the Gulf Stream and into waters south of New England before it reaches the New England coast.

Why is the track of the hurricane important?

As hurricanes approach New England, they tend to stratify, or transition into storms that produce wind and rain in certain sections, rather than all around. The weather conditions people experience from storms like this are directly related to their track.

The heaviest wind comes on the east side of the track, while the heaviest rain comes to the north and west of the track.

“If it’s coming up through through eastern Massachusetts, we’re going to get some rain in the Worcester Hills,” Babcock said. “If it’s going up through the Connecticut Valley, then maybe the Berkshires, but certainly not over here in in eastern Massachusetts.”

How windy will it get? What does this mean for Boston?

When Henri reaches the coast on Sunday night, it will likely be moving at 70 to 75 miles per hour, Babcock said. By Monday morning, when the center of the storm is projected to be near Worcester, it will be more like 45 miles per hour.

In Boston and the surrounding suburbs, the strongest winds would be about 45 to 50 miles per hour, Babcock said, strong enough to cause roof damage, downed trees, some airborne projectiles, power outages, and damage to doors and windows.

“Boston is not going to get the 100-plus mile-per-hour winds that we measured with [Hurricane] Bob, but it is going to be enough wind, certainly similar to what we have with winter nor’easters, so it will be able to cause some damage,” Babcock said.

Worcester, where the center of the storm is projected to be, will not see strong winds, because winds are a lot lighter near the center. The strongest winds will be in Boston and the surrounding suburbs, because Boston is on the east side of the projected track. Along the south coast, storm surge and wind will be factors, while areas to the north and west of Worcester will experience the heaviest rain, with the potential for 3 to 6 inches.

“If the center goes to Worcester, Boston’s the right distance to catch what’s left of those strongest winds,” Babcock said.

How do hurricanes form, anyway?

Hurricanes are fueled by warm ocean water.

Warm water temperatures, typically greater than 80 degrees, provide enough water vapor to fuel a hurricane. The rising air and evaporation over warm waters generate the energy that allows the hurricane to form through strong winds and condensation that causes rain to form and drop down to the surface.

Because there is extremely humid air where Henri is forming, that means a lot of rain, Babcock said.

As Henri moves over the Gulf of Mexico it’s feeding on that warmth and humidity, which strengthens it. But as the storm moves north of the Gulf Stream — a current of warm water that feeds out of the Gulf of Mexico, around Florida, and then up the East Coast — it approaches the waters south of New England. Those waters are warm during this time of year, but not as warm as gulf stream waters, causing the storm to weaken by diminishing winds.

“In this case, [Henri] looks like it will be dropping back to about 70 to 75 miles an hour,” Babcock said. “When it moves to the shore, there’s no water. At that point the storm will weaken rapidly.”

What about storm surge?

The wind generated by the hurricane pushes the ocean waters along, creating a storm surge, which is a rise in ocean water over land that is normally dry.

The surge will be focused in Newport, R.I., in addition to Narragansett Bay and Buzzards Bay, Babcock said.

The weather service warned that there is good potential for a storm surge because the storm is taking place during high astronomical tides. Though the extent and locations of the surge depend on Henri’s track, the highest risk of the surge is along the eastern Massachusetts coast, including Cape Cod Bay, forecasters said.

“This storm surge associated with Henri is going to be a dome of water that’s on top of the water that’s already there,” Babcock said. “So that will actually make the water level higher than what the astronomical values would state.”

In Newport, there’s a potential for 3 to 5 feet of storm surge as a result of Henri, Babcock said. However, the question remains whether the surge will take place at astronomical high tide for August on Saturday night at about 8 p.m., or if it takes place six hours later at low tide.

Storm surge flooding could occur, Babcock said, causing damage to some buildings that are right near the coast, beach erosion with heavy surf breaching sand dunes, and it could damage marinas, docks, or boardwalks.

“There’s a lot of heavy duty stuff that could happen if the worst case scenarios happen together,” Babcock said. “Storm surge at astronomical high tide, really at both of those high tides in the evening, Saturday and Sunday evenings. We’re anticipating 3 to 5 feet, storm surge where it occurs.”

Babcock emphasized that as Henri approaches, the forecast track is changing. If where it’s expected to make landfall continues shifting west, the area of the strongest surge will also shift further to the west. If that happens, storm surge is likely not to take place or be less significant in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, Babcock said.

“Right now, coastal Rhode Island is the main surge zone, but if it shifts again it will probably shift moreso into parts of Connecticut,” Babock said. “That’s the uncertainty that we’re running up against and the challenge that we’re running up against. In an ideal case, the forecast track stays the same run after run after run of the computers. But that’s not happening this time.”

How is a New England hurricane different from one in Florida?

When most people think of hurricanes they think of a circular shape where rain and wind are happening in all directions. That image applies to a hurricane in Florida, where there is tropical air that leaves storm conditions on all sides of its projected track and moves very slowly.

By the time those hurricanes move out of the tropics and reach New England, they have stratified, Babcock said, causing heavy wind and storm surge on the east side of its track and heavy rain to the north and the west.

“This is an actual hurricane, just organized a little differently as it moves further north,” Babcock said. “Totally confusing.”

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.