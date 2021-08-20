Impatient bar customer gets out of control

At approximately 7:30 a.m. Aug. 2, Somerville police were dispatched to the area of Broadway and Hathorn Street because a person was allegedly throwing bottles inside a nearby business. According to a Facebook post by police, when officers arrived at the establishment they found two older gentlemen attempting to restrain a woman. The men told police that the woman came in and sat at the bar to have a drink, and when she was told that the bar wasn’t open yet, she grabbed a bottle and threw it at one of them. When the other man tried to stop her, she bit him on his arm. Police then placed the woman under arrest.

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

BOTTOMS UP

At 9:57 a.m. Aug. 11, Marblehead police investigated a report of a “guy in a silver Audi” who appeared to be “doing shots” in the playground parking lot on Stramski Way. Police took a closer look and discovered that the man was not impaired and, in fact, had not been imbibing spirits. According to the log entry, he’d merely been “drinking water out of a water bottle.”

ANIMAL CALLS

On July 18, Wilmington police received a call about a baby racoon that was stuck in the lid of a trash barrel on Dadant Drive. Police responded and made sure the racoon was freed.

On Aug. 6, a woman on Glen Road in Wilmington informed police that she found a dead fish on her front porch.

At 4:21 a.m. Aug. 7, Bridgewater police were contacted by a resident who said he and his friend were trapped in the bathroom, scared because of a bat in the house.

At 8:17 a.m. Aug. 10, Stow police received a call from a juvenile on Warren Road who said he was trying to get to school but there was a large flock of turkeys blocking his way. Officers responded to help the boy get past the birds.

OOPSIE

People mistakenly dial 911 all the time. Such was the case on June 3, when police in Wilmington received a 911 call from a woman who was trying to turn off her Apple Watch. Another example of this occurred in Stow on July 21, when an employee of the local Council on Aging was cleaning a phone and accidentally hit the emergency call button. Police in Medford also are used to getting these kinds of calls. “Accidental 911 calls are some of the most common calls we get every day,” Medford police wrote in a Facebook post. “A number of accidental calls we get are due to the ‘Emergency SOS’ feature found on iPhones and Apple watches. If you click the buttons on the side in rapid succession, the phone or watch will dial 911. This will sometimes happen if you’re trying to shut the devices off or adjusting the volume. Check your settings to see if you have this feature enabled and be cognizant when using your devices. What do you do if you accidentally call 911? DON’T HANG UP! The 911 Dispatcher will ask you to verify your name, phone number and location. They will also ask if you need police, fire or emergency medical services. If you do hang up, please answer when they call back.” If they can’t verify that you’re safe and there is no emergency, expect a full 911 response — including police, firefighters, and EMS — to be deployed to your location. So make sure you answer that call, and be aware that when a dispatcher calls back, it may come up as an unknown number. “You will not get in trouble for accidentally calling 911, but taking these few simple steps if it does happen helps us to dispatch emergency services appropriately,” police wrote.

