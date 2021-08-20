Javier Montañez named acting superintendent of Providence schools

Montañez had been the principal of the Leviton Dual Language School until he was named interim chief to succeed Harrison Peters, who resigned on May 21 after facing criticism for hiring Olayinka Alege, a Providence school administrator who was charged with assault for allegedly forcibly massaging a teenage boy’s foot at a Warwick gym in April.

Governor Dan McKee and Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green announced Friday that Javier Montañez has been promoted from interim superintendent to acting superintendent, a move designed to offer a measure of continuity as schools prepare to reopen.

PROVIDENCE — Providence has found its superintendent of schools – at least for the 2021-2022 school year.

Advertisement

“Dr. Montañez has provided Providence families with stable leadership during a difficult time,” McKee said in a statement. “Right now, it is crucial that we continue to provide that same caliber of leadership as students and teachers return to the classroom. I am glad that Dr. Montañez will stay on board as acting superintendent and continue to share his expertise.”

McKee and Infante-Green picked Montañez because the state controls Providence schools. A search for the permanent superintendent is expected to occur during the school year.

The decision to retain Montañez for the year comes weeks after the Providence Teachers Union overwhelmingly approved a three-year contract, which ended a tense, year-long battle with Infante-Green.

“Dr. Montañez is a kind, passionate advocate for the students and families of Providence,” Infante-Green said. “His rich experience as both a student and an educator in Providence Public Schools has made him into an empathetic leader who cares deeply about the outcomes we can create for our students. I have enjoyed working with him, and I am looking forward to continuing our partnership in the coming school year to improve learning outcomes for Providence students.”

Montañez, who spent parts of his childhood homeless, earned a master’s degree from Rhode Island College and his doctorate from Johnson and Wales University. He was a second grade teacher before becoming an administrator.

Advertisement

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.