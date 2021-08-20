Latanowich convicted of second degree murder for shooting of Yarmouth Police Sgt. Sean Gannon in 2018

Thomas M. Latanowich was convicted of second degree murder Friday by a Barnstable Superior Court jury for shooting Yarmouth Police Sergeant Sean M. Gannon once in the head as police searched a Marstons Mills home in 2018 for the self-admitted drug dealer who was hiding in the attic.

Latanowich, in a rare move in murder trials, took the stand in his own defense and told jurors he did not know police were looking for him, but instead thought he fired one round at the the same person who tried to shoot him in Somerville earlier that year.

Cape and Islands First Assistant District Attorney Michael A. Trudeau in his closing argument dismissed Latanowich’s self-defense claim as “manufactured falsehoods’' the 33-year-old crafted during the past 40 months while jailed awaiting for his COVID-19-delayed trial to begin.