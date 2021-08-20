Latest forecast: Henri sets its sights on the New England coast

The track and strength of the storm are incredibly important for what type of conditions Henri will bring to your area. The greatest risk for the most impact from the storm is of course along the coastline, but inland flooding is a real threat as well. As we see in the aftermath of most major storms, the reality is that the majority of people will have not been affected significantly but for those that are, it can be life-changing. It’s always the cruel irony of mother nature.

We’re 48 hours out from a tropical storm or hurricane affecting New England and there’s still a lot of questions remaining about the storm’s ultimate impact.

As of this morning, the official track takes the storm into Southern New England along the Massachusetts - Connecticut coastline and then has it continuing north. There are hurricane watches posted for the southern coast of New England.

The latest forecast track of Henri takes it into Rhode Island and then northward. NOAA

There are possible scenarios where the storm moves further west — perhaps into Connecticut or Rhode Island — and although less likely, it’s still possible it moves further east over Cape Cod.

Heavy Rain and Flooding

Along and to the left of the track is where the heaviest freshwater flooding from rain will occur. The map below is from the GFS model and I put those arrows on there to indicate that the swath could be east or west but it will occur.

There will be a large path of heavy rain from Henri. The ultimate path of the storm will determine the placement of the most rain NOAA

We’ve had so much rain this summer that the ground is already close to saturation in some areas, and very wet ground with wind can make it easier for trees to be uprooted — causing power outages.

Coastal flooding predictions as Henri comes onshore Sunday August 22nd. NOAA

Coastal Flooding

To the right of the storm’s track will be the greatest storm surge. This occurs when the forward motion of the storm combined with the counterclockwise circulation push the water inland from the ocean. If the track changes, then the storm surge projections will also be modified.

If you live along the immediate coastline and are subject to flooding during these events, today and tomorrow are your days to prepare. I suspect some boats will be coming out of the water and we may even see some boarding up of homes and businesses.

Tides are astronomically high on Sunday and Monday. NOAA

Wind Issue

The wind field will be strongest when the storm arrives at the coastline, and then it will slowly diminish as it moves inland. Areas to the right of where the storm makes landfall typically see the strongest wind. With the leaves on the trees capturing the wind and the ground so wet, we might see a lot of uprooted trees in this storm.

The biggest New England hurricanes typically move really quickly but this storm is forecast to move comparatively slowly. This may have the effect of allowing the storm to diminish along the south coast before it has a chance to traverse land.

Wind threat from Henri. Areas in red could move west if the track shifts later Friday. NOAA

The worst case scenario would be for the storm to reach hurricane strength and then speed up, allowing it to maintain strength as it moves through New England. The best case would be it moves so slowly before reaching the coastline that it weakens somewhat over the relatively cooler waters south of New England.

Henri is forecast to be south of Long Island prior to sunrise Sunday. Tropical Tidbits

It’s unlikely this storm comes onshore as a major hurricane (category 3 or higher) and I think it’s more likely the worst damage is confined to the South Coast, while inland areas end up with an intense amount of rain.

Prepare Now

Over the next two days before the storm arrives, it’s a good idea to think about how you would handle a multi-day power outage. Those of you who have well water without backup pumps should consider buying water. One of the things that I like to do in these situations is make a few easy meals and freeze them. That way if I lose power I have some food I can eat in the first couple of days. It’s going to be very humid during and after the storm. Air conditioners may not be working and this can lead to other health problems for some people.

There will be changes to this forecast as new information arrives. In these situations, it’s always better to over-prepare. You can always eat the food you buy or drink the water or put the gas in your car but you don’t want to be caught in a situation where you didn’t prepare and regret it.