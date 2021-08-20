fb-pixel Skip to main content

Lawrence man killed in crash on I-290 in Marlborough

By Katie Redefer Globe Correspondent,Updated August 20, 2021, 49 minutes ago

A 53-year-old Lawrence man died after he crashed his car into another vehicle on Interstate 290 east Friday afternoon, State Police said in a statement.

The man was driving a 2007 Toyota Yaris at about 4:45 p.m. when he apparently failed to slow down for traffic merging onto Interstate 495 north, the statement said.

He crashed into the back of a 2019 Nissan Armada and became trapped inside his vehicle. He was flown by helicopter to UMass Lakeside Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Nissan, a 38-year-old man from Wilmington, Conn., and his passengers were not injured. East bound travel lanes were closed for about four hours as a result of the crash, according to the statement.

Advertisement

The crash remains under investigation.

Katie Redefer can b reached at katie.redefer@globe.com.

Boston Globe video