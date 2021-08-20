Lawrence man killed in crash on I-290 in Marlborough

A 53-year-old Lawrence man died after he crashed his car into another vehicle on Interstate 290 east Friday afternoon, State Police said in a statement.

The man was driving a 2007 Toyota Yaris at about 4:45 p.m. when he apparently failed to slow down for traffic merging onto Interstate 495 north, the statement said.

He crashed into the back of a 2019 Nissan Armada and became trapped inside his vehicle. He was flown by helicopter to UMass Lakeside Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.