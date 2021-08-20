Man who shot at Boston police in 2020 sentenced to state prison

Brown, of Boston, pleaded guilty Wednesday to eight charges, including armed assault with intent to murder, attempted assault and battery by means of discharging a firearm for firing at a Boston police officer, and three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon for pointing a firearm at additional responding Boston police officers, the Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins’s office said in a statement.

Tyler Brown, 42, was newly released from jail on May 16, 2020, when he opened fire at several officers who had responded to a report of a man with a gun who was threatening people on Northampton Street. He was arrested after he fled to Massachusetts Avenue, where he shot at officers, who returned fire, the Globe reported.

A man who shot several times at Boston police officers on Massachusetts Avenue in the South End last year was sentenced by a Superior Court judge to five to six years in state prison, officials said Thursday.

Prosecutors had sought a sentence of 10 to 12 years, followed by 5 years probation, the statement said. At the time of the shooting, Brown was on probation for a 2014 conviction for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (knife) and witness intimidation, prosecutors said.

Judge Janet Sanders imposed a sentence of five to six years in state prison, plus three years of probation. He was also sentenced to four to five years in state prison for the parole violation. The sentences will be served concurrently, the statement said.

The sentence was criticized by both Rollins and Boston Police Superintendent-in-Chief Gregory Long.

““The Boston Police Department is extremely disappointed in this sentence,” Boston Police Superintendent-in-Chief Gregory Long said in a statement Thursday evening. “This sentence does not reflect the magnitude and seriousness of the offense committed by this individual. Acts of violence such as this in our city streets require and demand adequate accountability.”

“ My office recommended a significant sentence for Mr. Brown given the nature of his offenses and the trauma and harm he inflicted,” Rollins said in a separate statement. “I am disappointed in the sentence that was imposed.”

“We stand solidly by the sentence we proposed and will continue to request significant sentences in the face of such brazen and violent behavior,” Rollins said.





Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.