Matt Keller: ‘Sports taught me about being a teammate’

“Sports taught me about being a teammate,” said the former Salem High football and wrestling captain, “and a person to be counted on.”

He went on to Tufts University and was a three-year starter on the defensive line for the Jumbos. There, he earned All-New England Small College Athletic Conference academic and athletic honors.

Matt Keller starred on a Super Bowl championship team at Salem High and also won consecutive state heavyweight wrestling titles.

Keller, now a vice president at Dynamo Software in Watertown, puts his accomplishments in perspective.

“I was fortunate to have a good career academically and athletically and I think about the people who helped me along the way,” said the 39-year-old Winchester resident. “So as a parent, I hope to do the same for our children.”

Former Tufts head coach Bill Samko said Keller was “a solid player, a strong senior leader and student. I loved what he brought to our program and the university.”

Matt Keller is now a vice president at Dynamo Software in Watertown.

Football was Keller’s passion. His father, Don, played at Peabody High and regaled him with stories of Peabody’s Thanksgiving Day games against Saugus.

Keller played on Salem’s state champion Pop Warner team and blossomed under the tutelage of former Salem High head coach Sean Gallagher, now superintendent of schools in Newburyport.

As a senior captain and Globe All-Scholastic pick in 1999, Keller delivered punishing blocks that sprang star halfback Matt Horgan free for some clutch touchdowns — four in a last-second 24-21 win at Gloucester and four more in the Witches’ Division 3 Super Bowl triumph, 25-12, over Attleboro.

“Coach Gallagher, who was also my wrestling coach, was a master motivator,” said Keller, “and coach Samko cared greatly about his players. He instilled a sense of ownership in our program.”

Keller, who was given the Most Falls Award at the state wrestling championships his senior year, said the sport “made me a better football player in terms of conditioning and body control.”

As a Tufts senior nose guard in 2003, he was fourth on the team with 47 total tackles, including 11 stops in the season highlight, a grueling 24-17 overtime victory over Amherst.

That game, and the memory of Horgan’s dash to victory against Gloucester, remain vivid.

A 2019 inductee into Salem High’s Athletic Hall of Fame, Keller was presented at the ceremonies by Gallagher.

“Matt’s ability to deal with adversity was impressive,” Gallagher recalled. “He was always open to improve and never pointed fingers, and his teammates fed off that positivity.”

Keller keeps a photo on his desk at work of his fellow football captains and Gallagher from that 10-1 Super Bowl season.

One aspect of Keller’s job is helping college endowments manage and grow their financial assets, which, he said, “ultimately benefits their students and athletes.”

He is married to the former Amanda Dorian, who played girls’ basketball at Winchester High and is director of sales for athenahealth.

“She’s a Trinity College grad and so it’s quite a family event when we take our sons, Matty and Danny, to the Tufts-Trinity game,’’ Keller said.

“Tufts has a great network of football alumni, which is how I got my current job,” said Keller, who helps organize career days linking former and current players.

