Person of interest being sought for murder of 19-year-old woman in Chelsea

The victim was shot in the head and then rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital where she was later pronounced dead, police said. The violent incident took place near 50 Garfield Ave., Chelsea Police Chief Brian Kyes tweeted around 9:45 p.m. Thursday.

A person of interest is being sought by Chelsea police for the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old woman who was attacked Thursday evening, officials said.

The name of the victim was not immediately available Friday morning.

On his Twitter account Kyes wrote that police have identified a person of interest he described as wearing a puffy jacket, and with their hair pulled up into a pony tail on top of their head. The person was last seen running toward Wellesley Street.

Although police initially said they believed the person of interest was a female, Kyes tweeted that the gender of the person was not clearly established yet.

“This subject may in fact be a male and not a female,’' he wrote.

The investigation is ongoing by Chelsea and State Police and the office of Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins’ office.













