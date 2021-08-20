PVDFest cancels major downtown celebration due to rising COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations

Outdoor, smaller-scale summer and fall events will still go as planned in the coming weeks. However, due to the highly contagious Delta variant, masks are “strongly recommended,” to reduce the transmission.

The celebration, which was scheduled to begin Sept. 25 and run through the following day, will be the only PVDFest event canceled, but one that typically draws crowds of nearly 100,000 people to the city.

PROVIDENCE — The City of Providence canceled the major downtown celebration for PVDFest , the city’s signature arts festival, due to rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Rhode Island.

“Over the past year we had to re-envision our programming in order to continue to support artists and the creative economy throughout the pandemic,” said Kathleen Pletcher, executive artistic director of FirstWorks, the founding partner of the festival, in a statement to the Globe. “We are saddened by the need to cancel PVDFest’s September culmination but stand committed to continuing to safely and effectively widen the circle with artists and neighbors to support the cultural, educational, and economic vitality of our community.”

The news comes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continue to indicate that every one of Rhode Island’s county has “high transmission” of COVID-19. Additionally, as of Friday, the test positive rate reached 3.4 percent with approximately 197 total new cases per 100,000 people in the last week.

“I am sorry to announce that after carefully considering the increased spread of the delta variant, we will forego this year’s downtown PVDFest gathering,” said Mayor Jorge O. Elorza. “Together we can beat this virus and return to dancing and celebrating together downtown next year.”

