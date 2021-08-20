Reclaim Rhode Island faces issues of class and race head on

Growing up, I never realized that politics were everywhere. It was in how resources were distributed and how my life was being shaped. Back in Puerto Rico, my country was experiencing a huge drug issue. Homeless people lined up, begging for money outside my elementary school. To escape poverty, my family moved to Central Falls when I was 8 years old. But we continued to struggle. My mother was diagnosed with ovarian cancer; I experienced bullying at school. Only when I became an adult did I realize that the children around me were cruel because the world around us was cruel.

Advertisement

When I started thinking about the community I grew up in — absent parents, teachers defeated by the system, classmates not being able to attend college because of their undocumented status — I felt heartbroken. There was a deep shame of being poor. A lot of things were out of my control. but I believed the myth that if I worked hard enough I would “make it.” My family was very pro-America; I thought we had moved to the greatest country in the world. But how did our fantasy line up with reality? Only when I started getting involved in politics, and following Bernie Sanders during the 2016 election, did I recognize the institutional barriers preventing socioeconomic success. For one, Medicare for All challenges our current healthcare system. So my mind began to consider possibilities for social change.

After Sanders dropped out of the presidential election, some members of the Democratic Socialist Association and I co-founded Reclaim Rhode Island. We want to elect people of color who are working-class into positions of power and spread awareness of political engagement. We don’t shy away from the real issues of class and race. For instance, racism in this country is not just calling people names: it’s making sure certain people of color do not have access to socioeconomic mobility. The Democratic Party has been heralding upper-class minorities and showcasing them as representation for people who are working class. But politicians who are both racial minorities and working-class need to be seen, even in our state legislature: those who are dedicated to fundamental human rights like healthcare.

Advertisement

We need to build power locally to achieve political missions nationally. One of the few lessons I learned in political advocacy is that you just have to move forward. If you don’t move forward, then you stay in the dark. If you move forward, no matter how small the step, you have the possibility of light.