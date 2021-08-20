Retired State Police captain arrested on child porn charges in Amherst

Francis Hart 60, pleaded not guilty to two counts of possessing child pornography during his arraignment in Eastern Hampshire District Court, a statement from Healey said.

A retired State Police captain was arraigned Friday on child pornography charges after a search of his Amherst home turned up multiple images stored on digital devices, Attorney General Maura Healey’s office announced.

Hart, who was a detective, was released after posting a $2,500 cash bail. He was ordered to have no contact with children below the age of 18 and have no internet access on devices that can access illegal websites, the statement said.

Advertisement

Hart is expected return to court on Oct. 22.

He was arrested Thursday at his home, where investigators executed a search warrant and seized digital devices containing images of child porn, the statement said.

State Police opened an investigation into Hart in January after receiving a report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children alleging that an e-mail address belonging to Hart contained numerous files of suspected child pornography, Healey said.

Katie Redefer can b reached at katie.redefer@globe.com.