Salem to display its Naumkeag history before the Colonists

Once completed in 2022, it will be permanently installed in City Hall, according to Julie Barry, the city’s senior planner for arts and culture.

The city recently commissioned Native American artist Chris Pappan to create a painting representing the Naumkeag people who occupied the area long before the arrival of Colonists. The future painting will highlight the contributions and sacrifices of the Naumkeag — and more broadly of all indigenous peoples.

Salem is known for its history, but an oft-overlooked part of that past will gain the spotlight through a new public art project.

“We felt it was important for our community members to see, understand, and connect with the indigenous history that is so rich here in Salem as well as the thriving Native American community that exists here and now in this region,” Barry said.

Advertisement

The Naumkeag inhabited the region for centuries prior to Salem’s founding in 1626. Despite initial peaceful relations, their interactions with the Colonists brought disease, conflict, and mistreatment that wiped out much of the Naumkeag inhabitants, according to the Destination Salem visitor website.

“Those who did survive passed down their histories and traditions to their living descendants who serve as representatives of the tribe today,” the website says.

Salem currently represents indigenous people in Pioneer Village, its outdoor museum depicting Salem in 1630, and displays in the City Council chamber a copy of the Native American deed giving Colonists title to Salem (the original is in a city vault). It also recently began displaying a statement in City Hall and its annex acknowledging both buildings sit on what was historically Naumkeag land.

In addition to the portrait project, officials said the city is working to make its indigenous history better known by incorporating it into Salem’s 400th anniversary observances in 2026.

Advertisement

The City Council in 2019 approved Mayor Kimberley L. Driscoll’s plan to commission the portrait. The $30,000 cost is being funded by the city’s Public Arts Commission and its Park and Recreation Department.

Pappan was chosen from among about 60 applicants based on recommendations from a jury of arts professionals, city staff, community members, and representatives of the Public Art Commission and the Massachusett Tribal Council. Candidates were evaluated on criteria that included an understanding of indigenous culture.

”Chris Pappan scored high across the board,” Barry said. “He understood the project — he got it. He stood out as the ideal candidate.”

Barry said the tribal council, which is helping Pappan develop his concept, would like the portrait to capture the past, present, and future of the Naumkeag. The painting could depict a single figure, or a group of people.

“We are excited to work with such a talented artist,” Thomas Green, the Massachusett Tribal Council’s vice president, said in a statement. “We are greatly appreciative to the residents of Salem for all the support we have received with this project.”

A Chicago resident and member of the Kanza nation, Pappan called his selection an “extreme honor ... I don’t have a lot of knowledge about the Massachusett people, so this is a great opportunity for me to learn and to help others learn about the continuity of their culture, from the past to the present and into the future.”

A graduate of the Institute of American Indian Arts in Santa Fe, Pappan said the concept of the “continued presence of the Naumkeag over time” will be central to his portrait, noting that it connects to the broad Native American tradition of respecting one’s ancestors.

Advertisement

”We are tied to those who came before us because they made it possible for us to be here today,” he said.

John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.