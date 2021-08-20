‘They’re all my favorite guest.’ Chelmsford TV host helps women find their inner diva

Throughout her career, Zouzas had been more impressed by the people she encountered than the properties — specifically, the women who shared personal stories as they searched for a home in which to grow, or heal, while putting down new roots. Naturally, Zouzas was empathetic when a client shared a personal or professional struggle. Now she aspired to champion their strength.

After working for 22 years as a real estate agent, Dacey Zouzas of Chelmsford felt ready in 2006 to reinvent herself. She was grateful for the success and professional accolades resulting from her dedicated efforts and long hours, but she no longer felt fulfilled by either.

“I was meeting all these women who didn’t feel special, but each one of them was making a difference just by working, raising families, and moving forward, no matter what cards they were dealt,” said Zouzas, who recently celebrated her 15th anniversary hosting and producing “Dacey’s Divas” on Chelmsford TeleMedia. “Back then, women weren’t recognized like they are today. I wanted to do something that would honor their perseverance and give them a voice.”

Zouzas, who has produced nearly 170 episodes, traces the show’s origins to an ad in a local newspaper seeking volunteers to produce public access shows.

Chelmsford TeleMedia’s executive director, Pete Pedulla, said while the mission of public access television is to provide any town resident with the technology and training to make their voice heard, “Dacey’s Divas” fills “an important need.”

“Over the years, Dacey has reached out to so many women and organizations in the Merrimack Valley who appreciate the chance to be heard and tell others what they’re all about,” he said. “You don’t need to have any TV experience to do a show with us. You need what Dacey has, which is the passion, drive, and willingness to make it happen.”

Zouzas, who grew up in Chelmsford with a close-knit extended family, vacillated between becoming a fashion designer or following in the footsteps of her late father, Sam Zouzas, as a real estate developer and realtor. After graduating from Suffolk University with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Zouzas joined Century 21 Heritage Real Estate in Westford, the office which Sam co-owned. She was installed as president of the Greater Lowell Board of Realtors in 1995.

After expressing her desire to try something new, Zouzas said her dad responded with his trademark support while also giving her the freedom to be independent.

“He told me, ‘We’re businesspeople. We don’t know anything about TV – but go for it,’” recalled Zouzas, who promptly enrolled in a class for TeleMedia volunteers.

Yet, in some ways, the show became a family effort. Zouzas – one of six siblings – collaborated with her brother, attorney Christian Zouzas, on the name, which she said reflects that “all women are divas who are beautiful in their own right.” She credits her mother, Despena Zouzas, with her sense of fashion. And she enthusiastically admits to borrowing designer labels from her sisters’ closets – not only because she is appearing on television, but as a sign of respect for her guests. Lastly, she presents a beautifully wrapped Godiva chocolate bar (for the “diva” in them) at the conclusion of each show.

“After all these years,” Zouzas said with a laugh, “Godiva owes me.”

She even selected a family member to interview for her first episode: her eldest sister, Chelmsford philanthropist Elaine Zouzas Thibault.

“Elaine was my guinea pig. She was easygoing, but I was so nervous that I read all my questions,” Zouzas recalled. “I can’t watch [that episode] to this day.”

Despite dearly missing the guidance of her father, who passed away at age 86 in December 2020, Zouzas welcomes loving critiques from her siblings and their children who gather together when each episode airs.

“One of my sisters or brothers will say, ‘You were looking off into the air when you asked that question,’ and I wonder why I even told them to put the show on,” Zouzas said. “But I roll with it. I didn’t go to school for broadcasting or journalism, so there was a learning curve. And getting it right is very important to me.

“Sometimes I’ll be filming and something will happen and I’ll think, ‘Wait until my family gets a hold of this one.’ Other times, I’ll be watching [the show with them] and waiting for a reaction, and I’ll look and they’ll have tears in their eyes. Then I know I did a good job.”

Over the years, Zouzas has interviewed businesswomen, educators, physicians, stay-at-home moms, politicians, leaders in the nonprofit community, athletes, musicians, artists, and women persevering through serious illness and other struggles.

“They’re all my favorite guest,” said Zouzas, whose recent episodes have featured special needs advocate Erin Conners, social media guru Jackie Zuk, centenarian Margaret Gruskowski, Lowell Community Health Center Communications Director Vanna Howard, Uzbekistan immigrant Olga Kwasniewski, and a group of 10 artists from the Brush Art Gallery and Studios in Lowell.

“I filmed one of my early shows at Flying Change Stables [in Chelmsford] to raise awareness for the Greener Pastures Therapeutic Riding Program, and they put me on a horse,” Zouzas said. “If someone told me I could raise money for their child by hanging upside down off a plane, I’d have done it.”

Fortunately for Zouzas, no such adventure has been required. In fact, her dedication to celebrating and empowering women from all walks of life has led to other opportunities. In addition to competing in “Dancing with the Lowell Stars 2” in 2007, she has emceed numerous fund-raising events and written The Z-List, a weekly column highlighting nonprofit organizations, in The Lowell Sun since 2015.

In 2013, the Zouzas family established the Dacey Zouzas Endowment for the Arts at the Chelmsford Center for the Arts to contribute to quality programming. In addition, Zouzas received the 2018-19 Commitment to Excellence, 2015-16 Citizen of the Year, and 2015-16 Distinguished Citizenship awards from the Chelmsford Elks Lodge.

For now, however, Zouzas is appreciating her milestone achievement with “Dacey’s Divas.”

“I know I’m a volunteer who can stop any time, but I feel extremely honored and privileged that these amazing women trust me to tell their stories,” she said. “We all struggle. But that is made easier if we can learn from those experiences and better ourselves from them.”

“Dacey’s Divas” airs on Chelmsford TeleMedia. Episodes are also available at www.chelmsfordtv.org and YouTube.com.

Cindy Cantrell can be reached at cindycantrell20@gmail.com.