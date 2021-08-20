This Barrington author has strong opinions on our public schools

Happy Friday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and if you need me this weekend, I’ll be winning the Super Bowl for the Giants in the new “Madden” game. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 159,355 confirmed coronavirus cases on Thursday, after adding 314 new cases.

Leading off

Michael Marra taught for 35 years and now he wants to explain how he’d fix some of the biggest challenges in education.

So he wrote a book.

The Barrington resident and former Portsmouth High teacher is out with “Confessions of a Public School Teacher: A 35-Year Veteran’s Assessment on How Public Education Can Make the Grade,” an enlightening, and sometimes controversial, book that is worth a read as we prepare for schools to reopen.

Marra answered a few of my questions about his book and his view on several key issues, including the new Providence Teachers Union contract.

Q: You’re a former schoolteacher who has become disenchanted with public employee unions. Did you start out that way or did something happen to change your mind?

Marra: I didn’t start out that way. But within a year or two, it became apparent that exceptional teachers were being dismissed while clearly less competent, less enthusiastic, less passionate teachers were being retained. Why would any organization, especially one involved in the crucial task of educating our children, mandate contract language that demands a “last hired, first fired” policy?

Seniority and tenure are to blame for this. I’ve watched dozens of high-quality, inspiring teachers with less years in a system receive layoff notices while some blatantly poor-performing teachers were retained. It’s an insult to students, parents, taxpayers, and the teaching profession.

Q: You’ve been following the state takeover of Providence schools like the rest of us, and there was a lot of talk about how a new contract was crucial to improving outcomes for students. You’ve now had a chance to read the contract. What do you think?

Marra: The scathing report from John Hopkins University was, regrettably, crystal clear. Bold change needed to happen. Nothing bold is in this new, three-year contract.

Tenure needed to be seriously altered so every five or six years, a teacher who had performed honorably would receive another five or six years of tenure. Instead, tenure is still a virtual job-for-life after three years of adequate service. Merit-based pay could have been instituted, but appears never to have been an issue for discussion.

Why are unions so afraid to celebrate their best and purge their underperformers?

Q: You’ve written a new book called “Confessions of a Public School Teacher.” What’s your goal with this book?

Marra: It’s part memoir, part argument, and part how-to guide for aspiring educators. The ultimate goal is to bring about change in teachers’ union contracts that puts what’s best for students first.

To that end, we need our very best available teachers in every classroom. Those teachers who exhibit key qualities like knowledge, passion, compassion, authority, character, and organization on a daily basis are most needed. We need to dismiss teachers who, for one reason or another, have demonstrated that they do not belong in the profession. Elevating teachers’ pay by at least 50 percent will greatly assist in attracting higher-quality applicants.

We must not be afraid to push boundaries that will enhance student learning!

Q: We’re about to have another year of school reopening. If you ran education in this state, what’s the most important thing you’d do to raise achievement levels in all schools?

Marra: There’s no magic wand to wave that will adequately address all the difficulties that children face with learning. Many of those difficulties lie outside of schools. Mental health, family dysfunction, and poverty cause untold amounts of learning problems for students.

So what can we do as a caring, loving society for all students? We must have the very best available teachers in front of our children every single day. We can do this by seriously addressing contract language that defends the status quo. We have so many wonderful teachers who set high standards and maintain them. That is not enough. We need all teachers held to the highest standards. For those unwilling or unable to do so, we must be ready to sever ties within a month at most and hire the next best teacher we interview. Teachers’ union contracts support, to a startling level, almost the direct opposite.



What’s on tap today

Each day, Rhode Map offers a cheat sheet breaking down what’s happening in Rhode Island. Have an idea? E-mail us at RInews@globe.com.

⚓ At 8 a.m., Governor McKee and Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green are expected to announce that interim Providence schools Superintendent Javier Montañez will remain in charge for the entire 2021-2022 school year.

⚓ Governor McKee will be in Newport at 7:15 p.m. to sign legislation that requires that all school personnel be trained in suicide prevention and awareness.

⚓The City of Providence COVID-19 Recovery and Resiliency Task Force meets at noon. Here’s the agenda.

