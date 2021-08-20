Tropical Storm Henri is approaching. Here are 6 ways to prepare

1. Stay informed, get cash, and fill up your tank. Get cash and fill up your car’s gas tank now, since ATMs and gas station pumps may not work if there’s a power outage in your area. Check to see if you live in a hurricane evacuation zone or flood-prone area . If you do, you should be ready to evacuate if necessary. Make a record of your personal property by taking photos or videos of your belongings. Review your insurance policies to see if you have adequate coverage; if you’re not sure, talk to your insurance agent or company. Keep in mind, some policies have a special deductible for losses caused by named storms (such as Henri) that may be a different amount than your normal deductible.

Forecasters say Tropical Storm Henri could strengthen into a hurricane as it approaches New England this weekend, which means residents should be ready for high winds, heavy rain, large waves, and storm surge. Here’s what you can do to prepare and stay safe.

2. Prepare for power outages. Be prepared in case you lose electricity, and consider purchasing a generator. Make sure your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are working and have fresh batteries. As the storm approaches, charge your cell phones and other devices, and unplug sensitive electronic equipment. Set your refrigerator and freezer to their coldest settings. If you use electricity to get well water, fill your bathtub with water to use for flushing toilets.

3. Protect your home. Don’t tape windows; that’s a waste of time. Tape won’t stop windows from breaking, and it may create larger shards of glass that can cause serious injuries. Consider attaching temporary plywood covers to protect windows and sliding doors. If you don’t have storm shutters, board up windows with 5/8-inch exterior-grade or marine plywood. Know where your electricity, gas, and water switches and valves are located and how to shut them off. Turn off propane tanks if you’re not using them.

4. Clean up outside. Take down dead or rotting trees and branches around your home. Bring inside or secure things that could be swept away or damaged during strong winds or flooding. That includes patio furniture, children’s toys, trash cans, and anything else outside your home.

5. Be ready for flooding. Clear clogged rain gutters to allow water to flow away from your home. Check and make sure nearby catch basins are clear, too. Make sure the stuff in your basement is elevated off the floor. If you have a sump pump, check to see it’s working properly. Flood losses are not typically covered under renter and homeowner’s insurance, so check your policy and consider purchasing flood insurance. But keep in mind, there’s a 30-day waiting period before it takes effect...so it won’t help you right now, but it could in the future.

6. Stock up. Have an emergency kit on hand. It should include a radio, flashlights, and other important items (here’s a PDF checklist). Get enough food, bottled water, and supplies to sustain you and your family for up to three days (you should have one gallon of water per person/per day on hand).





Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.