Watch: Sharks feast on a humpback whale carcass in Mass. marine sanctuary

Researchers encountered a dramatic scene earlier this week when they found a number of sharks feasting on a whale carcass in a marine sanctuary off of Massachusetts.
A video posted to YouTube by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Massachusetts state researchers in a boat just feet away from sharks scavenging on the dead humpback whale in the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.
According to the NOAA, the researchers found great white sharks and blue sharks feasting on the carcass. They had initially set out to tag basking sharks during the trip when they came across the whale carcass, the NOAA said.
The video shows the fins of one of the sharks peering out from the water as it approaches the carcass. In the background, spectators on a whale watching boat look on. In other scenes recorded by the video, the sharks circle the carcass before biting into it as the researchers watch from the vessel just feet away.
While observing the feeding frenzy, researchers decided to tag the sharks as part of a study by the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries and the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, which are research partners of the sanctuary. The video shows one of the sharks with an acoustic tag on its fin.
“This whale carcass will provide nourishment to species from the surface to the deep for years to come,” the NOAA video notes.
The Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary, a popular whale-watching site, is New England’s only national marine sanctuary, situated between Cape Ann and Cape Cod.
Watch the video here:
Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.