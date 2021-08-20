Watch: Sharks feast on a humpback whale carcass in Mass. marine sanctuary

Researchers encountered a dramatic scene earlier this week when they found a number of sharks feasting on a whale carcass in a marine sanctuary off of Massachusetts.

A video posted to YouTube by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Massachusetts state researchers in a boat just feet away from sharks scavenging on the dead humpback whale in the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.

According to the NOAA, the researchers found great white sharks and blue sharks feasting on the carcass. They had initially set out to tag basking sharks during the trip when they came across the whale carcass, the NOAA said.