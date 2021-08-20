What you need to know about Boston’s new indoor mask rules

On Friday, Acting Mayor Kim Janey announced that face masks will be required in all indoor public settings in the city of Boston. This new mandate is being implemented to prevent further spread of the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19. Here’s what you need to know the new masking rules:

♦ Boston’s new indoor mask mandate takes effect at 8 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021.

♦ Everyone over the age of 2 will be required to wear masks or face coverings at all indoor establishments that are open to the public. That includes restaurants, stores, gyms, theaters, museums, and performance spaces.