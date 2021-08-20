What you need to know about Boston’s new indoor mask rules

On Friday, Acting Mayor Kim Janey announced that face masks will be required in all indoor public settings in the city of Boston. This new mandate is being implemented to prevent further spread of the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19. Here’s what you need to know the new masking rules:
♦ Boston’s new indoor mask mandate takes effect at 8 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021.
♦ Everyone over the age of 2 will be required to wear masks or face coverings at all indoor establishments that are open to the public. That includes restaurants, stores, gyms, theaters, museums, and performance spaces.
♦ Masks may only be removed if a person is actively eating or drinking. They must be worn during all other indoor activities, including ordering at a bar or dancing.
♦ Musical and other live performances will still be allowed at indoor venues. Performers may remove their masks as long as they maintain at least six feet of distance from the nearest customer or attendee.
♦ The new mask mandate does not apply to offices, buildings, or businesses that are not open to the public. It also does not apply to places of worship, outdoor events, gatherings in private residences when no compensation is paid, or events held inside a tent or temporary structure where at least one side of the structure is completely open.
