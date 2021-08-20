Apple delays office return until at least 2022, as Delta scrambles employers’ plans

Tech giant Apple will delay the planned return of its employees to its offices until January 2022 at the earliest, The Washington Post has confirmed.

The iPhone maker was due to welcome staff back into offices this fall before delaying the move to next year due to concerns over rising coronavirus cases and the delta variant, Bloomberg News reported. It's the latest move that could signal a more complex return-to-work plan for major U.S. companies.

Tech giants were some of the first companies to send workers home at the start of the pandemic in early March 2020, and they remain divided on how and when to bring back employees. Unlike Google and Facebook, Apple does not yet have a coronavirus vaccine mandate in place for its staff. Amazon and Facebook are also delaying plans to return staff to offices to early 2022.