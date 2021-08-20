Coronavirus traces found in Mass. wastewater send an encouraging signal

Levels of coronavirus in the wastewater coming from both the northern section of the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority, which includes Boston, and the southern section declined for the four days ending Tuesday.

The pilot program tests for SARS-CoV-2 RNA copies per milliliter of wastewater at the MWRA’s Deer Island treatment plant. Officials think the tests can serve as an early warning system for surges in cases. Cambridge-based Biobot Analytics, which conducts the tests, says it has found that the amount of virus in the waste water is correlated with newly diagnosed coronavirus cases four to 10 days later.

The Delta variant is linked to rising case, hospitalization, and death counts nationwide, especially in areas with higher community spread and lower vaccination rates, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Officials and experts are hoping that the state’s high level of vaccinations will blunt the variant’s impact here, with higher case counts not resulting in the same amount of hospitalizations and deaths as in previous phases of the pandemic.

But coronavirus metrics are heading up from extremely low levels reached as recently as early July and officials are also reporting that breakthrough cases are on the rise.

