Acting Mayor Janey issues indoor mask mandate for Boston

Janey’s office confirmed the mask mandate in a statement, and later discussed the measure during a morning briefing at City Hall. The mandate applies to everyone over the age of 2 when they’re inside a business, club, place of assembly, or other location open to the public, including retail outlets, restaurants, bars, performance venues, social clubs, event spaces, and municipal buildings.

Acting Mayor Kim Janey on Friday announced a mask mandate for indoor public places in Boston, a move that takes effect at 8 a.m. on Aug. 27 as the city continues to battle the worrisome Delta variant of COVID-19.

Advertisement

People will be permitted to remove face coverings, the statement said, when actively eating or drinking while out on the town. But masks must be worn for all other indoor activities, including ordering at a bar or dancing. Janey’s office said the order doesn’t apply to gatherings in private residences where no one’s getting paid, private buildings inaccessible to the public, places of worship, or performers who maintain six feet of distance from spectators.

“There is nothing more important than Boston’s safe recovery, reopening, and renewal from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” Janey said in the statement. “We know that masks work best when everyone wears one. Requiring masks indoors is a proactive public health measure to limit transmission of the Delta variant, boost the public confidence in our businesses and venues, and protect the residents of our city who are too young for vaccination.”

Asked during the briefing how the city would enforce such a mandate, Janey said her team is finalizing the particulars.

“So, our economic development office, our small business team, as well as our licensing board will be working with different venues on how to best comply,” Janey said. “The good news here is that we have seen, over the last several weeks, as cases have increased and the Delta variant became dominant, people are already starting to do the right thing with masks.”

Advertisement

Janey said she was guided by public health data in announcing the mandate Friday.

“We have seen an increase of positivity in terms of the rate” of positive COVID tests, Janey said. “The good news is that for COVID-related hospitalizations, they are still well below threshold, well below what they were even when we reopened the city last May.”

One hospital chief in town praised Janey for the instituting the mandate, in the statement from the acting mayor’s press shop.

“I commend the Mayor’s decision to protect the safety of our families and neighbors by instituting a mask mandate for indoor public spaces,” said Kate Walsh, president and chief executive officer of Boston Medical Center. “The high risk of infection associated with the Delta variant poses a critical challenge for our communities. We all have a responsibility to do everything we can to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 infections while continuing to encourage everyone to get the vaccine, including those 12 and older who will be going back to school soon.”

The imminent return of the city’s sea of college students also factored into the decision to mandate masks, Janey said during the briefing.

“What we know will happen ... is an influx of people into our city, 50,000 students from across the world,” Janey said. “Our own 50,000 [BPS] students going back into the classroom. Different people coming back into the workplace after Labor Day. And we want to do all we can, with this Delta variant that we know is much more easy to transmit from person to person. And we know that masks can slow the spread.”

Advertisement

And Bostonians who haven’t been vaccinated, Janey continued, should do so.

“We continue to focus on getting people vaccinated,” she said. “That continues to be the most effective way to protect ourselves from the virus.”

The city of Boston was averaging over 111 new COVID-19 cases per day as of Saturday, with a positive test rate of 3.4 percent, which is down slightly from earlier this month, officials said Thursday. As of Aug. 10, 61.4 percent of residents, or 417,064 Bostonians, were fully vaccinated against the potentially deadly virus, according to the city.

But earlier this week, the Globe reported that the amount of coronavirus in Boston area wastewater is on the rise again, a possible signal of case increases ahead.

Janey, in the midst of a competitive and crowded mayoral race, has faced pressure to act more swiftly to combat and mitigate the virus in recent weeks. Much of the criticism has come from her political rivals in the mayoral race, who have critiqued her pandemic-handling in an effort to portray her as an ineffective executive.

But some of the COVID carping has come from a less obvious source. Matt O’Malley, who became the City Council’s president pro tempore after Janey assumed the mantle of acting mayor in March, has been a thorn in Janey’s side regarding the pandemic, calling for swifter action and bolder regulations in recent weeks. O’Malley, a 10-year veteran of the council from Jamaica Plain who is perhaps best known for his staunch environmental advocacy, is not running for re-election and has yet to endorse a candidate in the mayor’s race.

Advertisement

This week, on the council floor, he called for an indoor mask mandate and a vaccine requirement for health clubs, indoor dining, and large-ticket events, saying that there is “a lot more that we have to do that we’re not doing.” He pointed out that recent COVID-19 metrics in the city, including positivity rates and emergency room visits, are higher than they were a year ago, before the vaccine rollouts.

“The acting mayor has said we are leading in this, Boston is leading,” he said during Wednesday’s meeting. “That’s simply not true.”

A Janey spokeswoman made a robust defense of the acting mayor’s pandemic handling earlier this week, saying the city will make decisions based on data and science.

“The City of Boston is one of the most vaccinated big cities in one of the most vaccinated states in the country. While the City is proud of our efforts, we know more work is required to vaccinate every Boston resident,” said the spokeswoman in an e-mail. “Mayor Janey has been clear that getting vaccinated is the best way to protect ourselves from COVID-19. Our efforts are ongoing, supporting vaccination clinics and education efforts across the city.”

Advertisement

Indeed, Janey has made some significant moves. She had already required the city’s 50,000-or-so students to wear masks when they return to classrooms next month. Earlier this month, she announced that the city’s 18,000-strong work force would have to show proof they had been fully vaccinated or submit to weekly testing.

But she has been steadfastly opposed to blanket vaccine mandates for indoor spaces such as restaurants, bars, and gyms. Some private establishments are already undertaking such measures on their own. On Thursday, more than a dozen Boston-area theaters announced they will require patrons to present proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test to attend indoor performances.

Boston’s newest pandemic measure comes as cities across the US continue to wrestle with how best to combat and mitigate the highly-contagious Delta variant.

San Francisco has among the most stringent new COVID-19 rules in the country. There, patrons of bars, clubs, theaters, and other entertainment venues, as well as gyms, health clubs, and yoga studios, must show proof of vaccination if they are over 12 years old, with limited exceptions, according to the city. Those requirements went into effect on Friday.

Similarly, in New York City earlier this month, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that the city would require proof of vaccination to enter restaurants, gyms, and indoor entertainment venues. Not everyone is in favor of that new mandate. CNN reported Wednesday that a group of restauranteurs and small business owners are suing the city and its mayor over the new rules.

Additionally, The Mercury News reported this week that San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo unveiled new requirements that mandate people attending and working events of 50 or more at city-owned facilities show proof of full vaccination. There was no testing option in that new plan, the paper reported.

Closer to home, in the Boston suburb of Arlington, health authorities this week voted to require masks in all public and private spaces that are open to the public. Those measures took effect Thursday, and officials said they took that step because of an increase in Delta variant cases since July and a advisory from federal public health authorities.

On Thursday, Julia Raifman, a professor at Boston University’s School of Public Health, said the evidence shows that indoor mask mandates are “very effective,” and warned that the upcoming school year poses significant risks. She said in Alabama, in the two weeks since public schools have re-started, child hospitalizations from COVID have increased sevenfold.

Hospitals across the South, she said, are overwhelmed. Returning students, Raifman said, should not be dining inside cafeterias but outside, where there is enough space to spread out. She advocated for a mask mandate that goes beyond schools.

“It’s far more effective if it’s a universal policy, in all spaces, than to have one just for kids,” she said.

A continued push for vaccine availability and access, particularly in communities where the vaccination rate is lower, is also important, she said. Both the number of COVID-19 cases and child hospitalizations in New England have increased by 14 times since the start of July, she said.

“A state indoor mask policy is most important to protect everyone. Local leaders have made clear that it would be most effective for Governor Baker to implement a mask policy,” she said. “He could consider data-driven indoor mask policies that turn on and off based on local transmission, like Nevada has, if he does not want to have a full mask mandate. High adult vaccination rates will not be enough to protect children in New England.”

On Thursday, Governor Charlie Baker issued one of the nation’s strictest government vaccine mandates, requiring tens of thousands of state employees to prove they have been inoculated against COVID-19 by mid-October or risk being fired. Unlike the city, those requirements do not include a testing option.

But Baker has so far resisted calls to require masks and vaccinations in schools this fall, steps some Democratic critics say are crucial for the safety of students who are too young to be vaccinated.

“I want to thank Mayor Janey and the entire City of Boston for taking this step to promote a healthy space for patrons,” said Emily Ruddock, executive director of MassCreative, an arts advocacy group, in the statement from Janey’s office. “As we continue to respond and recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, we support this indoor mask mandate to ensure that Boston’s vibrant arts and culture sector is safe for all to enjoy.”

Emma Platoff of Globe staff contributed to this report.





Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald. Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.