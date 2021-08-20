Virginia’s largest school district requiring employees to get a vaccine or be tested

The city of Alexandria also announced it would require vaccinations or weekly testing for its nearly 3,000 employees - as did Fairfax County, for its more than 12,000 employees.

Although vaccine decisions have spilled out regularly over the past month, Friday ushered in a slew of such announcements. Virginia's largest school district, Fairfax County Public Schools, said it will require employees to receive a coronavirus vaccine or submit to repeated testing.

Officials in the D.C. area are dramatically ramping up coronavirus vaccination efforts - requiring inoculations for school and county employees and preparing to offer third doses to the public - as infection and death rates spike in the region.

Meanwhile, health department leaders in the nation's capital said they are starting to make plans for administering third doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to D.C. residents this fall, should federal health agencies recommend booster shots for the general public.

Fairfax schools superintendent Scott Brabrand wrote in a message to families Friday that his school system's vaccination requirement will go into effect in October. It will affect more than 24,600 employees. Additional details will be rolled out in the coming weeks, Brabrand said.

He asserted the vaccine mandate will strengthen Fairfax's other infection prevention measures, which include masking for all students and staff regardless of vaccination status. Like most school systems in the Washington region, Fairfax is preparing to offer five days a week of in-person instruction to the vast majority of its 180,000 students this fall. School is slated to start Monday.

"We are confident that, combined with our continued commitment to layered prevention strategies, our school buildings will remain safe and healthy," Brabrand wrote to families. "Thank you for working with us to start the school year strong."

Fairfax is one of the last school systems in the D.C. area to announce a vaccine or testing requirement for employees. Over the past month, school systems across the region - including those in D.C. and in Maryland's two largest districts, Prince George's and Montgomery counties - adopted vaccine mandates.

In Northern Virginia, Arlington Public Schools decided last week to require vaccines or regular testing for staff. And on Thursday night, the Alexandria City Public Schools board voted unanimously to adopt a vaccine mandate.

But following a lengthy and heated debate among board members and the superintendent, it remains unclear when testing of unvaccinated employees will actually begin. Alexandria Superintendent Gregory C. Hutchings had originally proposed launching an in-house testing program by Sept. 20, nearly a month after school is supposed to start. The first day of class in Alexandria is Aug. 24.

But some board members told the superintendent that the delay posed an unacceptable health risk. Ultimately, a split board voted to move up Hutchings's timeline, instructing the superintendent to start testing employees on Aug. 30. It is unclear if or how the school system will be able to follow this direction.

"I just think we have to be careful with the way that we are trying to go about doing this," Hutchings warned Thursday, even as he promised to do his best.

As of Friday, Loudoun County Public Schools is the only major school division in Northern Virginia that has yet to require the vaccine. In a statement, Loudoun spokesman Wayde Byard said officials for the district of 81,000 are considering the issue.

"Loudoun County Public Schools is currently assessing the latest data associated with covid-19," he said. "The school division continues to encourage all employees to be vaccinated, including those who are new to the school division."

The school systems' vaccine mandates come shortly after President Joe Biden mandated vaccination or regular testing for federal employees, and as his administration is exhorting employers nationwide to consider similar rules.

Local governments in the Washington region are taking heed.

In Alexandria, the city expects to implement a vaccine requirement by the end of September, Kelly Gilfillen, the city's acting director of communications, wrote in an email Friday. About half of city employees filled out a voluntary survey on their vaccination status, she said, and 92% of those who answered reported receiving the vaccine.

Testing will be free for government workers who do not get the vaccine or do not share their vaccination status with the city.

Alexandria, like many other localities in the region, is seeing an uptick in coronavirus cases, in part due to the highly contagious delta variant. As of Friday, there were more than 100 daily new cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days, pushing the city into the category of "high" community transmission.

"We have to take every action available to provide safe public facilities to residents, reduce transmission, and prevent exposure to the virus and more of the impacts we have already experienced," City Manager Mark Jinks said in a statement.

In nearby Fairfax County, officials wrote in a news release Friday that workers will have to agree to either full vaccination or weekly coronavirus testing "as a condition of employment" starting in the fall. Officials did not specify a date.

Employees who seek an exemption from vaccination for medical or religious reasons would still be required to undergo testing, according to the release. The new rule stems from a request the county's board of supervisor made last month, asking staff to explore a possible vaccine mandate.

In a statement, board of supervisors chair Jeffrey C. McKay (D-At Large) said the vaccine rule will help keep employees and county residents safe as the pandemic continues to rage.

"We know vaccinations save lives and that these vaccines are safe and effective," McKay said. "As one of the largest employers in Virginia, and one that has successfully and consistently stressed to our residents the importance of being vaccinated, we must practice what we preach."

In the nation's capital, Patrick Ashley, who leads emergency response for the health department, spoke Friday at a meeting of the D.C. Council and answered members' questions about booster shots for residents. The Biden administration recently announced that most Americans who received the vaccine will need booster shots about eight months after they got the shot - although the government's plan drew mixed reactions from scientists.

Ashley noted that immunocompromised D.C. residents can already obtain third doses of the vaccine at pharmacies and doctor's offices in the District. Those same providers will likely administer most of the third doses to healthy patients starting in late September, Ashley said. He added that the District has more than 100 medical facilities and clinics that can offer coronavirus vaccines at this point.

Ashley said he is confident that the city will have sufficient vaccine supply this time, unlike during the initial months of vaccine availability when Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) repeatedly begged the federal government to ship more doses to D.C.

The city will make third doses available to patients based on the date of their first and second doses, as shown on their vaccine cards.