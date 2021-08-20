What is it with August and new presidents? Historically, it’s when first major the crisis hits

Biden said that former Afghan President Ghani just jumped on an airplane and fled, Afghan troops simply surrendered, and he was handed this whole deal in the first place by the Trump administration, who struck a deal with the Taliban to pull out of the country.

At the same time, Biden also wanted it known that before that buck stopped with him, there was a lot of blame to go around for the botched way troops were removed from Afghanistan as the Taliban took over the country in just 11 days.

President Biden told the American people this week that when it comes to the performance of the American government, specifically on the withdrawal of American troops in Afghanistan, the “buck stops with me.”

But as history has shown, no one could really blame him if, in addition to all that, he threw up his hands and said something like, “folks, it’s August in my first term in office. Something was bound to go wrong.”

Indeed, Biden becomes the third president in a row to have a rough first August in office. History shows they are hardly the only ones.

For Donald Trump, in August of 2017, white supremacists staged a so-called Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville that attracted counter-protesters, one of whom was killed by a man who plowed his car into a crowd. Racial tensions soared. President Trump not once, but twice declared that “both sides” were to blame, instead of standing squarely against those pushing harsh racism and antisemitic views.

The backlash was swift and much of it came from leaders in his own party.

At the same time that was happening America seemed on the brink of war with North Korea, as language escalated quickly including Trump’s line that any provocation from Pyongyang would be met with “fire and fury.”

For Barack Obama, August 2009 is remembered as the month of the angry, turbulent town hall meetings. Obama had introduced a framework for the Affordable Care Act just before members of Congress were headed off to their August recess breaks. Many would hold town halls around their districts with constituents.

The Tea Party movement had formed in the spring and by August it was fully organized and full of rage over the proposed changes to the nation’s health care laws. It was the month of Sarah Palin claiming there were “death panels” in the bill.

Normally quiet affairs, the town hall meetings that weren’t canceled, and some required police to keep the peace. Many meetings were forced to end early.

And a coda to all of this was that Senator Ted Kennedy, a long-time advocate for a more progressive health care system, died on August 25, setting up the surprise election victory of Republican Scott Brown months later, which reconfigured the political calculus for Obama and the passage of the Affordable Care Act.

In other presidencies, August was the moment when they faced their first true crisis. For George H.W. Bush, in August of 1989, the Lebanese Civil War escalated to another level when Syria dropped 20,000 bombs just east of Beirut to aid one side of the conflict and give Bush his first major diplomatic test.

August of 1981 also gave Ronald Reagan his first crisis: it began with the union of air traffic controllers announcing they were going on strike.

However, no recent president probably had as surreal of a first August as Gerald Ford. He was sworn in on August 9, 1974, after Richard Nixon resigned from office.

