Hadrian to ‘Kardashian,’ Maine is a literary hub

Yes, he’s prejudiced. Damrosch, now the chairman of Harvard’s department of comparative literature, was born in Bar Harbor. But he makes the case that the craggy port on Mount Desert Island has tossed savory meat into the world literary stew, most powerfully when he re-visits Marguerite Yourcenar’s 1951 masterpiece, “ Memoirs of Hadrian ,” composed primarily on Mt. Desert.

BAR HARBOR, MAINE — I found it charming that in his new book, “ Around the World in 80 Books ,” which purports to “chart the expansive landscape of world literature today,” David Damrosch included Bar Harbor among the more familiar centers of lit’ry endeavor, such as London, Paris, and New York.

Yourcenar, the first woman to be admitted to the Académie Française, lived in Maine for decades and became a US citizen in 1947. If nothing else, the taut and elegiac “Hadrian” proves that emperor Marcus Aurelius, author of the famous “Meditations,” owes a great deal to his adoptive grandfather, Hadrian. The fictional memoir takes the form of a letter addressed by the dying Hadrian to the young Aurelius.

By happenstance, I have been binging on good writing emanating from the Pine Tree State. My friend Jeffrey Lewis has written two recent novels set in Maine, “Bealport,” and the forthcoming “Land of Cockaigne.” I liked “Bealport,” and so did the Portland Press Herald: The story of an out-of-town takeover of a legendary shoe factory, they write, “shares primal concerns with notable works by John Steinbeck and Emile Zola.”

“Cockaigne,” named after a famous Pieter Bruegel painting depicting social dissolution, is another tale tangled by the interventions of the people “from away,” the legions of out-of-staters who alight in Maine, part-time or full-time. Their inevitable, and inevitably thwarted, agenda is to transform Maine into what they would like it to be, rather than what it is.

The Raths, the blown-in, affluent protagonists of “Cockaigne,” don’t own a back-up generator — a common appliance for dealing with power interruptions in rural New England — “as a matter of principle … and in storms that lasted days it was a joke between them trying to remember what the principle was. But there was charm to the candlelight, and beginning to shiver …”

The Raths are charmed by their new home in Maine until they are not.

Mississippi-born novelist Richard Ford, a longtime resident of New Orleans, has joined the ranks of Maine-based writing talent and now lives in East Boothbay. His latest story collection, “Sorry for Your Trouble,” has wonderful yarns from all over, including his new home.

Ford has been Down East long enough to write that “August was the beginning of autumn in Maine;” (it’s sweater weather here in the evening now). If he arrived wearing rose-colored glasses, they’ve darkened somewhat.

In describing a town named Amity, Ford notes that it’s not just the out-of-towners who act badly: The friendly town name is “a joke, since lobstermen ran down the kayakers, sliced one another’s lines, smuggled in weed, and gave the finger when they snatched your parking place at the hardware store.”

The ultimate Mainer-from-away horror story may belong to the late pop artist Robert Indiana, he of the famous “LOVE” postage stamp and iconography, who moved from Manhattan to Vinalhaven Island in 1978.

“He was an odd and tortured soul,” Bob Keyes writes in his new book, “The Isolation Artist: Scandal, Deception, and the Last Days of Robert Indiana,” who “lived in a former Odd Fellows Hall with peep holes and hidden doors and a century’s worth of accumulated spirits, mysteries and oddities.”

Indiana’s death in 2018 triggered a rash of lawsuits and unseemly squabbles over money and art. “He is our little Kardashian,” one Mainer told Keyes, and it was not intended as a compliment.

From Hadrian to Kardashian — a literature that spans the ages.

