Movie review’s ray of hope is clouded by what’s missing

I am a “CODA,” or child of deaf adults, and I’ve been eagerly looking forward to the local showing of the film “CODA,” featuring the story of a young child of deaf parents having a coming-of-age conflict with her deaf family. I agreed with Mark Feeney (“Hearing the sounds of silence,” Aug. 13) when he wrote in his movie review that he hoped this and other recent films on deafness would be a breakthrough for Hollywood’s treatment of deaf characters by using deaf, not hearing, actors and using subtitles for American Sign Language interpretation.

However, I was astonished and dismayed that he never once critiqued the performances of the three deaf actors portraying family members: Academy Award winner Marlee Matlin, Troy Kotsur, and Daniel Durant. Unfortunately, this further marginalizes the deaf actors involved in the film industry.