Staggering out of Afghanistan

Instead, the United States stumbled over an amalgam of aims: routing the Taliban and Al Qaeda; chasing down Osama bin Laden; establishing a stable, ostensibly democratic government; nation-building; introducing liberal social and civic principles; dragging the country into the 21st century; and more. Twenty years later, none of these disparate objectives could be singled out as “one great decisive aim.”

Re “Through its misuse of military power, the United States has made a terrible mess in Afghanistan” by Andrew Bacevich (BostonGlobe.com, Opinion, Aug. 16): The Prussian general and military theorist Carl von Clausewitz offered much-revered advice in his iconic book “On War,” such as this: “Pursue one great decisive aim with force and determination.” It seems that the United States, in prosecuting the Afghanistan war, did not heed Clausewitz.

Despite a staggering defense budget, an arsenal bristling with lethal arms, highly courageous and motivated combat personnel, top-notch training, frequent exercises to practice getting it right, and other conditions, nothing worked in Afghanistan. A decades-long stalemate, fighting a patient, determined Taliban in an asymmetric style of warfare that has confounded us since Vietnam, is not victory. Far from it.

Meanwhile, a superpower like the United States faces an insoluble dilemma: If it intervenes in another country, it’s condemned as imperialistic, chauvinistic, jingoistic, and hubristic; if it declines intervening, it’s condemned as callous, indifferent, weak, and irresponsible. It’s an unkind realpolitik.

Keith Tidman

Bethesda, Md.





Our involvement was a force for good, and could still have been

Jeff Jacoby’s excellent Aug. 18 Opinion column, “The myth that Afghanistan was a ‘forever’ war,” is exactly the kind of clear-minded thinking that is sorely needed in our political discourse. The dumbing down of complex problems and situations to catch phrases such as “forever war” does an enormous disservice to the cause of peace and human rights. The Afghan people, our service members, diplomats, and aid workers deserve much better than this.

Jacoby quotes Timothy Kane, an economist and former Air Force intelligence officer, who decries the “lazy assumption that Afghanistan is eternally undeveloped.” The assumption Kane cites is not just lazy — it is xenophobic, and it is wrong. In the last 20 years much good has happened in Afghanistan, thanks in no small part to our involvement. South Korea has evolved from a dictatorship to a prosperous democracy in large part thanks to our continued military support and moral example. That took more than 50 years.

No two countries or situations are alike, and maybe the Afghan people will find a way forward to a society that guarantees human rights for all, regardless of gender, ethnicity, or religious beliefs. Let’s hope and pray it does. Our leaving hasn’t made it any easier for them.

Jim Dunn

Cambridge





Don’t let Bush-Cheney off the hook

In all the coverage of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, scant mention has been made of why we were there in the first place. Thank you, Ward Sutton, for your editorial cartoon in Wednesday’s paper highlighting the major failure of the Bush-Cheney administration.

Helga Thompson

Plymouth





Amid turmoil abroad, Jan. 6 remains fresh in mind

Before anyone judges the short-term consequences of the Taliban victory, let us look in the mirror. Just a little more than seven months ago, our democracy was under siege by an insurrectionist movement led by the former president, aided by many within the government itself.

The Republican Party continues its legislative attack on the right to vote, the right to protest, and the rights of women and people of color. The GOP also seeks to weaken the separation of church and state.

Meanwhile, consider that the Republican Party and its propaganda outlets are responsible for the continuing illness and deaths of many thousands of Americans from COVID-19, and the continuing economic damage from the ongoing pandemic, by opposing vaccination and mask mandates and spreading lies about the vaccines and public health messages.

Whatever anyone fears, perhaps rightly, about what may happen in Afghanistan, there appears to be a rapidly advancing war against democracy in our own country. And the enemy is already inside the Capitol gates, under the dome.

Robert Shuman

Marblehead