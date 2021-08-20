Home of the Week: For $799,000, a turn-key house with a garage that’s close to Ashmont Station

Year built 1935

Square feet 1,549

Bedrooms 3

Baths 1 full, 1 half

Water/Sewer Public

Taxes $6,985 (without the residential exemption)

It’s about a seven-minute walk from this single-family home down Dorchester Avenue to reach Ashmont Station on the Red Line, and the brevity of that journey raises the possibility that the property’s attached single-car garage can be repurposed. A home office perhaps?

But that’s a decision for the new owner.

The garage is on the right side of this house, a Garrison Colonial located on a short side street occupied by similarly sized single-family homes.

Positioned parallel to the driveway, a walk leads to the front door, which is off-center and more to the right side of the house. Inside, the foyer introduces a carpeted stairwell to the second floor, a hallway straight ahead leading to the kitchen in the rear of the house, and an arched doorway on the left to the living room.

The home comes with a one-car garage. Atlantic Visuals

A pair of wide windows casts the living room in natural light, with recessed lighting as a backup. Here everything is a soft white, with the focus on a painted brick wood-burning fireplace flanked by bookshelves. (The owner has never used the fireplace, so its functionality is unclear.) The navy tile hearth introduces a pop of color, and so does a wooden mantel, blinds, flooring, and an exposed beam, which delineates this space from the dining room.

The dining room features a chair rail, a built-in china cabinet that’s original to the home, a pair of windows, recessed lighting, hardwood flooring, and a wrought-iron chandelier with five cup-shaped shades.

A short hallway with arched entrances leads to a half bath with a white porcelain pedestal sink, a closet, and the updated kitchen. One of those upgrades draws the eye as soon as one enters: At the center of the 160-square-foot space is a granite-topped island with seating for two and drawers. The kitchen also has white raised-panel cabinets, recessed lighting, stainless-steel appliances (including a gas stove), a window over the sink looking to the fenced-in backyard, a pantry, a subway tile backsplash, hardwood flooring, and a door to the 110-square-foot three-season porch, which connects to a deck.

The appliances are stainless steel, including the gas stove. Atlantic Visuals

The second floor holds three bedrooms and a full bath. The owner bedroom is about 208 feet square and positioned at the front of the house. There are two closets: one with a single door, the other with bifold doors. A desk area sits between them. There are three windows. The flooring is hardwood.

The other two bedrooms — 167 square feet and 160 square feet in size — have two windows apiece. The smallest boasts shiplap wainscoting.

The updated bathroom sits behind a sliding barn door and offers pretty wood shelving, a double vanity topped with Carrara marble, a tub/shower combination with a ceramic tile surround, a ceramic tile floor, recessed lighting, and a window with wood shutters.

The laundry is in the unfinished basement. The home has central air conditioning and a tankless forced-hot water heating system. The exterior is newly painted, and the lot is 0.11 of an acre.

Kerry Dowlin of Leading Edge Real Estate in Boston has the listing. As of press time, an offer with a contingency had been accepted on this property.

See more photos of the property below:

Built-in bookshelves flank the fireplace. Atlantic Visuals

The kitchen offers an island with seating for two. Atlantic Visuals

The home comes with a three-season porch. Atlantic Visuals

There is a double vanity in the full bath. Atlantic Visuals

The home sits on a 0.11-acre lot. Atlantic Visuals

The half bath has a porcelain pedestal sink. Atlantic Visuals

The foyer offers a view directly into the kitchen. Atlantic Visuals

The deck is off a three-season porch. Atlantic Visuals

The full bathroom has a sliding barn door. Atlantic Visuals

The dining room features a chair rail, hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, and a built-in china cabinet. Atlantic Visuals

The third bedroom has shiplap wainscoting. Atlantic Visuals

The owner bedroom has two closets. Atlantic Visuals

The largest of the secondary bedrooms. Atlantic Visuals

The full bath has pretty wood shelves. Atlantic Visuals

See the video of the home.

