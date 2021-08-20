Cam Newton roasts Eagles DB K’Von Wallace after ‘Checkdown King’ comments

When informed that an Eagles player called him the unflattering nickname following the Patriots’ 35-0 victory, Newton asked the reporter to cite his source, then asked for a number.

After Thursday’s game, Patriots quarterback Cam Newton seemed content to let Eagles defensive back K’Von Wallace slide for calling him the “Checkdown King” at practice earlier this week.

Wallace reportedly yelled “Checkdown King” at Newton during Tuesday’s 7-on-7s, according to Mike Giardi of NFL Media — referencing short passes made as a last resort when plays break down.

“I’m just doing what I’m told just like he’s doing what he’s told,” Newton said Thursday. “If he feels like we’re checking down, just taking what the defense give us. There’s no need to kind of feed into this, because any time we have a joint practice with a bunch of alpha males, certain things are going to be said.

Newton beat Wallace with a pass up the sideline for a big gain and a first down late in the first quarter.

Newton probably could have let his play on the field do his talking, but a reporter followed up asking why he calls Wallace “Glitter.”

“He was cheerleading a lot on the sideline,” Newton said. “Cheerleaders usually have glitter on.”

Newton and rookie quarterback Mac Jones were both excellent on Thursday. Newton completed 8 of 9 passes for 103 yards, a touchdown and a QB rating of 151.4 (Jones was 13 for 19 for 146 yards).

“Cam had a good week, but I thought everybody worked hard,” Bill Belichick said after the game.