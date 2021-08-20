Cardinals’ Larry Fitzgerald has lost desire to play football - for now

Arizona Cardinals 11-time Pro Bowl receiver Larry Fitzgerald says he currently doesn’t have the desire to play an 18th NFL season, though he left the possibility open that he might resume his career. In an interview on SiriusXM Radio with Jim Gray on Mad Dog Sports Radio — that was set to air Friday afternoon — Fitzgerald said he’s currently focused on being a radio broadcaster. “To be honest with you I just don’t have the urge to play right now,” Fitzgerald said in the interview. “I don’t know how I’ll feel in September, October, November moving forward but I just, today, I just don’t have that urge. And I think I have to be respectful of that. Football is not one of those games you want to walk out there and play and not be fully engaged and ready to prepare and do the things necessary that you need to do.” The 37-year-old has put together 17 of the most consistent and productive seasons for a wide receiver in NFL history. He hasn’t been at the Cardinals’ preseason camp in Glendale, Arizona, over the past month. Coach Kliff Kingsbury and teammates have consistently said they’re not sure of Fitzgerald’s football plans.

TENNIS

Barty advances in Cincinnati

Top-ranked Ash Barty defeated Barbora Krejcikova 6-2, 6-4 to reach the semifinals of the Western & Southern Open. Barty will next face two-time Cincinnati finalist Angelique Kerber, who won her quarterfinal when two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova retired during the second set because of a stomach problem. Barty, ranked No. 1 for 87 weeks, hasn’t lost a set this week in Cincinnati, a tuneup for the U.S. Open.

Rafael Nadal pulls out of U.S. Open

Rafael Nadal announced that he was withdrawing from this year’s U.S. Open and would miss the rest of the 2021 season because of the chronic left-foot condition that has troubled him intermittently since his teens. “I have been suffering too much with my foot for the last year now,” Nadal said in a video posted on social media.

BASKETBALL

The Miami Heat announced that all employees must be in the process of becoming fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Sept. 1. Exemptions will be available for those awaiting a second dose of a two-shot vaccine or those with “a qualifying medical condition or a sincerely held religious belief,” the team said. Employees who have not met vaccination requirements by that date will not be allowed at work, and if they remain noncompliant eventually will be considered to have resigned.

SOCCER

Officials trying to evacuate players from Afghanistan

Soccer officials are liaising with governments to try to evacuate players from Afghanistan after the Taliban regained control, the world players’ union said . Concerns have been raised about the safety of female players who have spoken up for women’s rights and against the Taliban. “As a champion of activists, we are greatly concerned about those athletes who have, for many years, been outspoken advocates for improved human rights in the country,” world players’ union FIFPRO said on Twitter. “Over the past few days, FIFPRO has been liaising with governments to establish an evacuation plan for athletes at risk. Central to this rescue effort, is the ambition to bring as many people to safety as possible.” A teenage male footballer is reported to have been among the victims, according to a post by Afghanistan’s sports federation on a verified Facebook page. Tributes have been paid more widely.

MISCELLANY

Devils sign first-round pick

The New Jersey Devils have signed first-round draft pick Chase Stillman to a three-year entry-level contract. General manager Tom Fitzgerald announced the signing of the 29th pick overall in the draft. New Jersey had two first-round picks and selected defenseman Luke Hughes, whose brother Jack plays center for the Devils, with the fourth pick overall ... Michael Storer won the punishing seventh stage of the Spanish Vuelta, and Primoz Roglic kept the overall lead after the race’s most serious test in the mountains so far.







