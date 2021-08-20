Celtics, Robert Williams agree to four-year, $54-million contract extension

Robert Williams and the Celtics have agreed on a four-year contract extension worth $54 million, the Globe has confirmed.
The deal locks Williams in as Boston’s center moving forward, even though he has just 16 starts in the NBA since being drafted in 2018.
Other centers on the roster include Enes Kanter — back on a one-year deal — and Bruno Fernando, who joined the team as part of a three-team trade with the Hawks and Kings.
Williams’s minutes per game jumped dramatically from 13.4 in the 2019-20 season to 18.9 last season. Against the Rockets in April, he scored a career-high 20 points in a win.
Earlier this week, the Celtics reached an agreement to extend guard Marcus Smart’s contract by four years on a deal with $77 million.
