Boston mask mandate raises the question: What’s indoors, what’s outdoors at Fenway?

Is the covered concourse they will have to pass through to get to their outdoor seats considered indoors?

In order to comply with the new indoor mask mandate ordered by Acting Mayor Kim Janey on Friday , the Red Sox await talks with the City of Boston to make sure they can tell patrons of their mostly but not exclusively outdoor venue exactly when and where they will have to don masks.

An exact line between what’s indoors and what’s outdoors at Fenway Park will soon be drawn.

How about a hallway that leads into the State Street Pavilion?

Will suite-holders need to don a mask upon entrance to their suite and then be allowed to take it off when they walk through the door to their outdoor seats?

Because the mask mandate does not take effect until next Friday, the Red Sox, who will be on the road then, have some time to get answers before a homestand begins Sept. 3.

In the meantime, what’s certain is that fans, vaccinated or not, should bring their masks t — just in case.

“The Red Sox fully support Mayor Janey’s mandate and we will be in full compliance after the 27th,” said Red Sox spokesman Kevin Gregg. “However, in order to be compliant we have a few more details to discuss with the City to gain more clarity and guidance.”

Since May 29, the Red Sox have been at full capacity, with no masks required at Fenway Park for those who are fully vaccinated. When the season opened, capacity was restricted to 12 percent and masks were required. Masks were still required as of May 11, when capacity more than doubled to 25 percent.

TD Garden will not have any indoor/outdoor question marks when the Bruins and Celtics resume play in October. If the City of Boston guidelines remain the same, all fans must be masked as soon as they walk into the venue.

