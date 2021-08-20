Freddie Roach, 61, and Manny Pacquiao, 42, are back on boxing’s center stage

Yet the legendary trainer didn’t envision he would still be working with his prized pupil 20 years after their first meeting.

“I went back to my corner and said, ‘This guy is sensational. We have a new fighter,’ ” Roach recalled.

Freddie Roach still remembers the day in 2001 that Manny Pacquiao walked into the Wild Card Boxing Club in Los Angeles in search of a trainer. The young boxer from the Philippines weighed only 122 pounds and spoke little English, but the two formed a bond after working just one round together.

Certainly not after Pacquiao’s loss to Floyd Mayweather in 2015, or the loss to Jeff Horn in Australia two years later. While most agreed that Pacquiao won the fight, the fact that he was unable to knock Horn out appeared to indicate that it might be time to hang up the gloves.

Advertisement

But Pacquaio responded with three wins in a row, including a unanimous decision over Adrien Broner, followed by a win over previously undefeated Keith Thurman on July 20, 2019, to become the oldest fighter to win the WBA super welterweight title at 40.

On Saturday, Pacquaio, 42, and Roach, 61, will be in boxing’s center stage again when Pacquaio takes on 35-year-old Yordenis Ugás. The WBA super welterweight title, which Pacquaio vacated after not fighting for the last two years, will again be on the line.

It may be a title bout, but it was not the fight fans were hoping for, as Pacquaio was originally scheduled to fight Errol Spence Jr., the WBC and IBF title holder. But less than two weeks ago, Spence had to withdraw after he suffered a retinal tear, and the match was made with Ugás, who was already scheduled to fight on the card.

Less than 24 hours after the announcement, Roach was deep into his preparation for Ugás, pausing for a phone interview while he got a haircut ahead of the press conference promoting the matchup.

Advertisement

“I can’t get disappointed, because we must win this fight, because now I know there’s another fight after this one,” said Roach, alluding to the fact that a matchup with Spence could be next. “[Pacquiao] is in great shape for this fight. He’s trained really hard for it.”

Pacquiao had been training to face a southpaw, but with Ugás as the new opponent, the camp quickly shifted and found three righthanded sparring partners.

Changing course is something Roach learned to do when he was growing up in Dedham.

As a student at Norfolk County Agricultural High School, Roach figured he was likely to follow in his father’s footsteps as an arborist. He knew how to run a power saw at the age of 12, and to this day he’s been known to point out the names of different trees to those who accompany him on a walk, be it in the US, Brisbane, or Macau.

But his father also introduced him to boxing at a young age, and Freddie began training at a gym in South Boston. The team was sponsored by Whitey Bulger, whom Roach and his father had done landscaping for at the mobster’s house.

One of Roach’s teammates was Kevin Weeks, who would go on to become one of Bulger’s mob lieutenants, then turned government witness while serving five years in federal prison. Roach still hears from Weeks.

Advertisement

“He’s always asking for t-shirts,” said Roach. “He wants XXXL now, and I tell him ‘They ain’t cheap.’ ”

Soon after high school, Roach turned his attention to boxing. After his fourth professional fight, he moved to Las Vegas to work with legendary trainer Eddie Futch.

Retiring at 27 after 54 fights, Roach began training fighters himself, and eventually opened Wild Card in Los Angeles, where he still lives and works. But he remembers his Boston roots, happily boasting of autographed jerseys from Larry Bird and Bobby Orr, two of his favorite athletes.

However, he acknowledges developing an interest in the Dodgers in recent years.

“I like watching the Dodgers because they let me throw out the first pitch two years ago,” he said. “Boston hasn’t done that yet.”

Pacquiao shares that enthusiasm for at least one of Boston’s teams. In 2012, the diehard Celtics fan famously delayed the start of his fight with Timothy Bradley Jr., refusing to leave his dressing room until he could watch the end of Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals between the Celtics and Heat. It didn’t work out for either side, with Pacquiao losing by decision shortly after the Celtics were eliminated from the postseason.

Roach doesn’t expect such distractions this time around, even with the prospect that this could be Pacquiao’s last fight.

“I don’t think we’re done yet, because Manny’s work ethic is still really good,” said Roach. “We have a deal that we made, like, 10 years ago. I said, ‘Once your work ethic starts to slow down, I’m going to be the first one to tell you to retire.’ ”

Advertisement

That conversation has yet to happen, and if Pacquiao manages to prevail, boxing fans hope that discussion can be tabled for at least one more fight.

Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.