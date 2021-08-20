Game 124: Rangers at Red Sox lineups and pregame notes

The Red Sox, having dropped 14 of 20 games — including a three-game sweep at the hands of the Yankees — return home to Fenway Park for a three-game series with Texas. In that 20-game span, the Sox have gone from first place in the AL East and a 2½ game lead, to third place and 6½ games back. Here are the standings.

Last weekend the Red Sox briefly regained their winning ways by sweeping a three-game series with the Baltimore Orioles, owners of the worst record in baseball. This weekend, they’ll look to right the ship against a Rangers team that has the second-worst record in the American League.