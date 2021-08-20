Game 124: Rangers at Red Sox lineups and pregame notes

The Red Sox, having dropped 14 of 20 games — including a three-game sweep at the hands of the Yankees — return home to Fenway Park for a three-game series with Texas. In that 20-game span, the Sox have gone from first place in the AL East and a 2½ game lead, to third place and 6½ games back. Here are the standings.
Last weekend the Red Sox briefly regained their winning ways by sweeping a three-game series with the Baltimore Orioles, owners of the worst record in baseball. This weekend, they’ll look to right the ship against a Rangers team that has the second-worst record in the American League.
Chris Sale will be making his second start after returning from Tommy John surgery, while Kyle Schwarber is expected to see time in left field.
Lineups
RANGERS (42-79): TBA
Pitching: RHP Dane Dunning (5-7, 4.06 ERA)
RED SOX (69-54): TBA
Pitching: LHP Chris Sale (1-0, 3.60 ERA)
Time: 7:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Rangers vs. Sale: Charlie Culberson 1-2, Brock Holt 1-11, Isiah Kiner-Falefa 0-2
Red Sox vs. Dunning: Kyle Schwarber 0-1
Stat of the day: In 32 games since the All-Star break, the Red Sox have scored three runs or fewer 15 times.
Notes: The Sox scored five runs over 23 innings and were 3 for 18 with runners in scoring position while getting swept by the Yankees. … Sale is 7-2 with a 2.58 ERA in 15 games (11 starts) vs. the Rangers. He struck out eight and threw 89 pitches through five innings against the Orioles. … The Rangers have dropped 12 of their last 15 games. … Dunning is making his first career start against the Red Sox.
