Here are some highlights from Day 1 of high school football preseason

“It’s a fresh start, it’s a new season, it’s a grind, so we were hoping to be in tip-top shape by today,” said DiLoreto, a 1984 Everett graduate who had coaching tours at Arlington, Austin Prep, Malden Catholic, and Reading.

By 4 p.m., that field was full of bustling, uniformed Everett players, who ran through conditioning drills and showcased the work they had put in all summer to prepare for the first fall season since 2019.

EVERETT — Rob DiLoreto couldn’t wait to get on the field for the first day of football practice on Friday. In fact, Everett’s second-year head coach took a stroll across Veterans Memorial Stadium in the morning to soak in the grounds, finalize his plans for the afternoon practice, and send his players a picture of the Crimson Tide logo emblazoned on the 50-yard line.

“We put a lot of work in this summer on weight training and conditioning, and focused really hard on getting everybody in our family all clicking by Friday, August 20.”

After going 3-0 against Greater Boston League competition during a delayed Fall II season last spring, the Crimson Tide will be eager to test their mettle against the top teams in Division 1 as the MIAA transitions to a statewide tournament this fall.

“Everett’s a football town,” said DiLoreto. “I grew up in Everett, I played football here. And the first day of high school football is a very special day across the entire state, but I think it’s extra special in Everett.”

The most wonderful time of the year — At James Cotter Field, new BC High defensive coordinator Doug Carilli exhorted his players to go hard in every drill, and despite the late afternoon sun, the coach wore a wool Santa hat to remind them that the first day of football practice is always special.

“It’s the first day of practice, it’s like Christmas, the most wonderful time of the year,” said first-year BC High head coach Ed Mantie, who steered Westwood and Framingham to new heights over the past decade.

“It feels a little bit more normal,” Mantie added about starting practices in late August. “Even though it’s still not quite normal yet, just being out here this time of year and hearing whistles and seeing guys run around with helmets, it’s fantastic. We’re playing against the best competition and we’re excited for the opportunity it’s going to present.”

BC High returns just eight starters on both sides of the ball, but will be led by Virginia Tech commit Johnny Garrett. The 6-foot-5, 265-pound senior lineman said he was getting used to the quick turnaround after playing in the spring.

“It feels a little weird going from football to football in four months,” said Garrett, “But I’m pumped for a real season of football.”

Mansfield marches on — On a muggy, overcast morning, Mansfield got to work on its passing routes and coverages at Alumni Field. On one play, a receiver broke free over the top of the defense and an assistant coach threw his play charts on the ground in disgust. A few minutes later, Conner Zukowski, a junior battling for the starting quarterback position with senior Cam Walsh, zinged a perfect pass into a small window on an out route near the left sideline.

“Football in the fall is the best,” three-year starting guard Joe Forte said. “I can’t wait until the leaves change. That’s what football season is all about. I’ve been so stoked for today.”

Mansfield is coming off a successful Fall II season that featured a perfect 5-0 record in the Hockomock’s Kelley-Rex Division (6-0 overall) and followed a Division 2 state championship in 2019. The Hornets ride a 16-game winning streak into Sept. 10, when they open the 2021 season against host St. John’s Shrewsbury.

Mansfield has not lost an in-state game since falling in triple overtime to Foxborough on Nov. 22, 2018, at Fenway Park. The Hornets’ have won 18 consecutive league games, dating back to Sept. 28, 2017.

“Coming in, the win streak isn’t a factor, it’s more trying to win the league title again,” coach Mike Redding said. “We never think about playoffs or state titles. We want to win the Kelley-Rex division. The win streak thing? We won’t talk about it.”

Meanwhile, the players are simply happy to be practicing without masks and are relishing the return of traditions as sophomores carting water out to the field and linemen hosting spaghetti dinners. Redding noted that he didn’t see last year’s freshmen with their faces uncovered until a car wash in June.

“Playing in the spring, it was a lot of fun but we had no locker room and we’d stay distanced on the sideline,” Forte said. “It was football, but there wasn’t as much camaraderie going on.”

City scene — Two hours of technique and teambuilding ended with a challenge for O’Bryant: Learn the names of your teammates, or do pushups.

The Tigers graduated 15 seniors after their 6-1 Fall II campaign, including All-Scholastic quarterback Luke Maffeo, giving coach Kevin Gadson the task of introducing a lot of newcomers to a team looking to replicate the success of last season’s squad.

While Gadson does not have any particular players in mind to assume the roles of last season’s seniors, he said the team-building exercises are the first steps in identifying who is ready to step up as a leader.

East Boston capped the Fall II season with back-to-back shutouts, the first of which clinched the Boston City League title. Now the Jets are determined to take flight again.

All-Scholastic back Aamir Johnson is now at Framingham State, but quarterback Taelor Thompson returns for his junior season. Thompson spent the offseason working on his durability while also improving his ability to read the field. He showed his arm strength and accuracy with multiple deep passes that hit receivers in stride.

Boston Latin finished last season with a 30-point win over Brighton, one of the high points of a 2-5 campaign.

One of the biggest questions the Wolfpack will have to answer is how the team plans to replace graduated back Ulysses Brenzel. Coach Raymond Butler said many of the last season’s seniors were multi-year contributors, so a lot of the production may have to come from athletes with little experience. This includes senior Greg Rosenkranz, who Butler hopes can contribute as a receiver.

Diman determined to set the culture — Not many football teams were hit as hard by the pandemic as Diman Regional in Fall River during the Fall II season. The first four games canceled due to COVID-19. It was April 24 — when a number of teams were wrapping up their seasons — before Diman took the field. The Bengals finished 1-1. “It was tough,” third-year starting quarterback Jacob Furtado said. “We have a chip on our shoulder after our short season last year. We really want to get out here, win some games, and make the playoffs. That’s the goal.”

Luke Bahry, a former defensive coordinator at East Providence (R.I.) High, Curry College, and Durfee, is the Bengals’ fourth coach in as many seasons.

On Friday, with the midday sun beating down on John Pacheco Field, he was an orb of orange-clad energy, zipping around as the team worked through open-field tackling drills (two-hand touch without pads), route-running, covering short routes, and getting off the line quickly at a series of stations.

“Let’s get this going!” Bahry chirped when a drill was slow to start. “Compete! Compete!”

“He keeps everybody up and everybody on their toes,” Furtado said. “There’s no walking on our field.”

Bahry’s initial focus isn’t on installing formations or new plays for a program that is 6-18 over the past three seasons.

“We’ve done a lot to try to focus on culture,” Bahry said. “I’ve always believed culture beats scheme. We’re focused on core values for the summer with consistency. Instead of tracking maxes in the weight room, we track consistency.”

New coach, same goals in Seekonk — Just a few miles west of Fall River, Bahry’s cousin, Jason Azulay, presided over his first practice as Seekonk’s coach. As planes approaching Providence’s TF Green Airport roared overhead, the 2006 graduate moved his Warriors quickly between defensive tracking drills.

“I was up really early, didn’t get a lot of sleep last night,” admitted Azulay, who is in his first head coaching job after stops at UMass Dartmouth, Case, and the University of Rhode Island. “A little restless. Being a coordinator at the high school level and a position coach at the college level, you always had nerves, but being a head coach you want everything set on the first day.”

Azulay and his staff, which includes one of his former Corsairs colleagues, Joe Teixeira, as defensive coordinator, spent the final 50 minutes of practice focused on the fundamentals of tackling form, breaking down the difference between a shuffle and a shimmy and how to close distance without losing outside leverage.

“I think it was good,” Azulay said as his first day wrapped up. “We were trying to mimic more of a college practice plan with a lot of sessions, a lot of moving around.”

A step forward for Barnstable — Eighty-three players participated on the first day for Barnstable, which included afternoon weightlifting followed by an on-field practice in Hyannis. Despite only playing three games during the Fall II season, the Red Hawks feel as though the program took a step forward after posting a 3-0 record and outscoring Cape & Islands League opponents 110-19.

“To be honest, there were a lot of negative takes on last year, but I’m just so grateful we got something in,” said coach Ross Jatkola said. “I think we did a good job of taking that, rolling it right into the summer, and then rolling it right into now. It feels like we were just out here, so practice is going to flow nicely because they already get what we’re trying to do.”

“We definitely feel like the momentum hasn’t stopped since we played those three games,” said senior defensive end/tight end Patrick O’Neill.

Jatkola said there was an energy surrounding the first day of practices that he believes was a direct result of playing games a couple months ago.

Correspondent Brad Joyal reported from Barnstable, Brendan Kurie from Fall River, Mansfield, and Seekonk, and Ethan McDowell from Boston.